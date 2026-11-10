Shimon Yoshinari Expects Ondash Finish, Welcomes Rodtang Test

Shimon Yoshinari believes his preparation can produce a quick finish against Ramadan Ondash. In a new written interview published by ONE Championship, he acknowledged the Lebanese striker’s speed and power while backing his own broader skills.

The Japanese contender rejected comparisons between their styles, identifying speed as the exception to his claimed advantages. His forecast was conditional on executing his training, not a dismissal of the danger across from him.

“If I can do what I have planned, it will be a fight that easily ends.”

He welcomes either Rodtang or Nong-O next, preferring Rodtang for entertainment. He described the strong field as no extra pressure and said representing Japan and Eiwa Sports Gym motivates him.

Nadaka Yoshinari’s achievements inspire rather than unsettle his cousin. Shimon acknowledged that Nadaka arrived with superior accomplishments, including Rajadamnern success, instead of treating those comparisons as a burden.

The Bracket Gives That Preference A Route

Their quarterfinal is the co-main event of The Inner Circle 38 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on November 13. The evening also pairs former flyweight champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon with former bantamweight champion Nong-O Hama in the other opening-round contest. Both bouts sit on the same side of the eight-man draw.

ONE’s tournament guide confirms that the winners of those two matches will meet in a semifinal. That makes Shimon’s preferred matchup possible, but it requires two results to go his way first. The other half begins November 20, when champion Asadula Imangazaliev faces Aslamjon Ortikov and Black Panther meets Ubaid Hussain.

Non-title tournament bouts are scheduled for three three-minute rounds. Matches carrying the world championship use five rounds, with the title changing hands independently as the bracket progresses. The eventual tournament winner is due to finish with both the divisional world championship and the Grand Prix crown.

The Records Behind Their Recent Runs

Shimon’s promotion record lists six wins without a defeat, plus a no-contest against Tagir Khalilov. That distinction matters: his unbeaten record does not mean every appearance ended in victory. His last completed bout was a second-round knockout of Suablack Tor Pran49 at ONE SAMURAI 3, with the official profile recording the finish at 1:28.

The preceding win came by unanimous decision against Johan Ghazali at ONE SAMURAI 1. His listed victories also include decisions over Dedduanglek Torfunfarm and Yodlekpet Or Atchariya, alongside a second-round stoppage of Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon. The recent sequence has tested him against both opponents who reached the final bell and opponents he stopped.

Ondash brings a different recent route. His official ONE record is 6-1, with a split-decision victory over Ghazali following a unanimous-decision win over Suriyanlek Por Yenying. Those results came after a decision loss to Aliff Sor Dechapan, his only defeat in the promotion’s record. His earlier run included a second-round knockout of Chartpayak Saksatoon.

The athlete profiles list Shimon at 22 and Ondash at 20, representing Eiwa Sports Gym and Tiger Muay Thai respectively. Shimon is listed at 178 centimeters, compared with Ondash’s 168. Neither arrives as the reigning flyweight Muay Thai champion; their immediate assignment is advancement, with the titleholder competing on the opposite side of the bracket.