Shimon Yoshinari Assesses Nong-O Threat After Ondash Win

Shimon Yoshinari identifies heavy body kicks and difficult-to-read straight punches as the threats awaiting him against Nong-O Hama. In a November 16 written interview with ONE Championship, he praised the veteran’s experience without conceding their semifinal.

The Japanese contender was relieved to advance against Ramadan Ondash, but believes he can perform better. His plan evolved from maintaining distance to countering with elbows, then landing cleanly while avoiding return fire. He found Ondash’s fast combinations harder to anticipate than single punches.

Having faced both Ondash and Johan Ghazali, Shimon judged them equally difficult opponents while rating Ghazali’s boxing skills more highly. He also promised an entertaining challenge against Nong-O, whom he respects as a living legend.

He highlighted the contrast between his age, 22, and the veteran’s sustained level of performance. He regards Nong-O as technically complete, not merely durable. His stated goal remains becoming the tournament champion.

“I’m going to march straight into battle and defeat you.”

In his own November 14 Japanese-language written response, Shimon said he had won the previous day and described Ondash as extremely fast. He aimed to win two more bouts to take the tournament.

What the completed quarterfinal established

The semifinal pairing was confirmed on November 13, not newly booked in this interview. Shimon qualified by unanimous decision over three rounds at ONE Friday Fights 178 in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The official written result places his professional record at 28-1.

That account supplies the sequence behind his self-assessment. Ondash connected during early punching exchanges before Shimon established counters from outside. A stepping knee caught the Lebanese striker on the chin in the second round. By the third, the EIWA Sports Gym fighter was pressing him toward the ropes with elbows and boxing combinations.

The athlete’s current official record distinguishes an unbeaten run from an all-win record. It lists seven promotional wins, no losses and one no-contest, with Tagir Khalilov. His recent victories also include a decision over Ghazali and a second-round knockout of Suablack Tor Pran49. That Suablack finish came at 1:28 of round two at ONE SAMURAI 3.

A different technical challenge in the semifinal

Nong-O reached this side of the bracket through a separate unanimous-decision victory over Rodtang Jitmuangnon at The Inner Circle 38 on the same date. The official account records body attacks and kicking exchanges in the opening round, followed by an elbow and a high left kick that dropped Rodtang in the second.

Rodtang beat the count and chased a finish in the third. The 40-year-old used clinch control to protect his advantage through the closing round. His separate written account of that performance concerns his own recovery and tactics, rather than Shimon’s new assessment.

The championship route remains unfinished

The tournament has eight entrants, with the other quarterfinals scheduled for November 20. Reigning flyweight Muay Thai champion Asadula Imangazaliev faces Aslamjon Ortikov, while Black Panther meets Ubaid Hussain. Their winners form the opposite semifinal, rather than replacing either qualifier from November 13.

ONE’s tournament guide specifies three three-minute rounds for non-title bouts and five three-minute rounds when the world championship is at stake. The belt follows its holder through the bracket, with the eventual final intended to determine both the divisional champion and Grand Prix winner. Semifinal and final dates and locations remain subject to a later announcement.