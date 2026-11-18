Ryujin Nasukawa sees ONE Championship as an opportunity to achieve something his brother Tenshin never did. In ONE’s November 18 written interview, he described admiration rather than resentment: the family name never bothered him, and his own results have brought individual recognition.

Karate was already a household routine when he followed Tenshin, Nene and Riri into training. Their father Hiroyuki still offers blunt criticism. The brothers meet periodically, exchange fight advice and sometimes share post-fight meals; they are not together daily.

Same Foundation, Different Range

Ryujin credits their shared schooling with reading attacks and softening incoming punches. But he moved away from copying Tenshin’s long-range southpaw approach. His orthodox, close-range game uses more lateral movement, and successful work with their father convinced him it suited him.

He told ONE:

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, but I have an ideal example right beside me who has achieved even more.”

That example keeps him dissatisfied in a positive sense and grateful, not feuding with his brother.

The Setback Behind His Championship Progress

There is a useful earlier account of how he handles a competitive setback. In RISE’s July 10 written press-conference Q&A, translated here from Japanese, Nasukawa accepted responsibility for losing his first meeting with Kazuki Osaki. Although he initially struggled with the decision, he said he should have produced more decisive offense in the extra round rather than dwelling on the verdict.

His stated objective for their rematch was to surpass the version of himself who lost. He discussed implementing techniques developed with his coach and adapting during familiar exchanges. Tenshin had anticipated a quick rematch, he said, while returning to the arena where he had lost gave the assignment personal significance.

That July announcement also distinguished the contracts: their June contest had been at 55 kilograms, whereas the rematch was for Osaki’s world super flyweight championship at 53 kilograms. It was scheduled for five rounds with a possible extra round, rather than simply repeating the first fight’s format.

RISE’s updated official record now lists Nasukawa as its second world super flyweight champion, alongside his domestic super flyweight and flyweight titles. The September 19 victory over Osaki came after an extra round at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota. That is the completed title achievement behind his latest reflections, not a new championship being awarded this week.

His ONE record is much shorter: one completed kickboxing bout, held at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on July 24, 2026. He earned a TKO of Thongpoon PK Saenchai at 2:00 of round two. The official athlete page identifies his team as Team Teppen. That successful promotional start gives his ambition in ONE a concrete beginning without equating it to his longer domestic championship history.

His next scheduled appearance is against replacement opponent Raichi Nagai at ONE SAMURAI 5 on November 18 at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo, Japan. The current official card places their strawweight kickboxing matchup beneath Joshua Pacio’s MMA title defense against Keito Yamakita. Those are different disciplines and stakes; Nasukawa’s RISE belt is not listed as the prize in his ONE assignment.