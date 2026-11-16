Ryota Ishida Plans More Patient Approach For Toma After K-1 Title Loss

Ryota Ishida wants to pursue a finish against Toma without repeating the impatience he believes cost him against Rui Okubo. In K-1’s November 15 written interview, he acknowledged Okubo’s strength but regretted forcing the knockout after sensing openings late.

The former champion said difficult weight cuts and that defeat ended his featherweight plans. His coach warned that moving up would not be easy. Ishida is building power and reconsidering his tactics, with an estimated eight-kilogram cut.

He respects Toma’s range, technique and restraint, expects difficulty, and wants to answer his teammate Chihiro Nakajima’s knockout loss. He will attack genuine opportunities without becoming greedy. A performance suggesting he could beat Tomoya Yokoyama is his ambition, not a promised title shot. These are English paraphrases of his Japanese answers.

A Former Champion Tests A New Weight

The POWER OF DREAM southpaw enters this assignment with fourteen wins, seven by knockout, and two losses on his official K-1 record. The listing identifies him as both the seventh K-1 featherweight champion and ninth Krush featherweight champion. He stands 173 centimeters and is now registered at 60 kilograms. His listed amateur honors include the 2019 K-1 Koshien championship at that weight, although amateur success does not establish how his power will translate against this professional opponent.

His championship breakthrough against Kosei Sekiguchi came on May 31. The official ledger places the Okubo defeat on September 12, separating the title-winning appearance from the subsequent setback. Ishida’s new assessment concerns his own choices in that latter contest; it does not dispute the result. Okubo has since outlined a four-division ambition.

Toma Brings Experience Against Leading Featherweights

Toma represents WIZARD Kickboxing Gym in Kyoto. His current official record is seventeen wins, seven by knockout, and six defeats. The orthodox fighter is listed at 169 centimeters. His credentials include the ISKA featherweight championship and a runner-up finish in K-1’s 2022 featherweight tournament.

That tournament run took him past Tatsuya Tsubakihara and Wang Junguang before the final against Taito Gunji. His ledger later includes a win over Shuhei Kumura and a meeting with RISE’s Haruto Yasumoto. This experience comes from the lighter division rather than an established K-1 championship reign at super-featherweight.

Their contest is scheduled as fight six at K-1 Revenge II on November 23 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall: three three-minute rounds, with one possible extension. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Japan time and the main programme starts at 6 p.m. ABEMA’s broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m.; neither published start time specifies when this individual bout will begin.