Peter Miller Praises Rodtang’s Discipline Before Nong-O Grand Prix Fight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s nutritionist says the former champion is following his training and diet closely before facing Nong-O Hama. In a November 2 written interview with ONE Championship, Peter Miller described a more enthusiastic fighter, with regular check-ins and a commitment that has made managing the camp easier.

Miller, who runs Condition Nutrition, offered a positive assessment of both Rodtang’s preparation and his outlook. He told ONE:

“He’s trained really hard. I couldn’t be happier with the discipline and motivation he’s had.”

He also portrayed the camp as a fresh beginning and predicted a return to finishing form. That is his assessment, not a guaranteed result or an independent medical evaluation.

A Recent Workout Puts The Camp In View

There is a public training backdrop to those remarks. ONE’s October 29 photo report places Rodtang at an open workout at Jitmuangnon Gym in Nonthaburi, Thailand, the previous day. The promotion documented his preparations and identified fellow Thai fighter Nuenglanlek Jitmuangnon as a training partner during the build-up.

The workout report lists Rodtang with 274 career victories and second place in ONE’s flyweight Muay Thai rankings. It also notes his new promotional contract earlier this year. Those details give the camp a competitive setting: this is an established former champion preparing to re-enter a tournament route, not an announcement of a comeback opponent that has only just been made.

ONE’s accompanying training post is below. It offers a view of the preparation; neither the footage nor the nutritionist’s optimism establishes how the fight will unfold.

November 13 Is A Quarterfinal, Not A Title Defense

Rodtang and Nong-O are scheduled for The Inner Circle 38 on November 13 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The current official event listing pairs that show with ONE Friday Fights 178 and separately lists Shimon Yoshinari against Ramadan Ondash. It still says additional fights will be announced, so these confirmed pairings should not be mistaken for a complete card.

The eight-fighter tournament field matters as much as the names. ONE’s tournament explainer places the winner of Rodtang–Nong-O on the same side as the winner of Shimon–Ondash. Advancing therefore earns a semifinal place, not immediate ownership of the flyweight Muay Thai world title. The promotion’s original bracket announcement is embedded here for that context.

On the opposite side, Asadula Imangazaliev is scheduled to face Aslamjon Ortikov, while Black Panther meets Ubaid Hussain at The Inner Circle 39 on November 20. ONE’s format has the divisional title travel through the champion’s tournament bouts. Its non-title contests use three three-minute rounds; championship contests use five. The eventual tournament winner is intended to hold both the divisional championship and the Grand Prix crown.

That distinction prevents an important misunderstanding: the November 13 veteran matchup is a step within the bracket, not a newly announced world-title fight. The opening quarterfinal announcement established that first step.

Two Former Champions Have Different Recent Records

Rodtang’s official athlete record separates his Muay Thai history from his recent kickboxing appearances. It lists a first-round knockout win over Takeru Segawa at ONE 172, followed by a fifth-round TKO loss to the same opponent at ONE SAMURAI 1. Neither result was a Muay Thai meeting with Nong-O. His profile also records the loss of his flyweight Muay Thai belt after missing weight in November 2024, rather than a championship defeat to Takeru.

Nong-O brings a different championship background. ONE’s profile credits him with seven successful defenses of its bantamweight Muay Thai title, including a stretch of five consecutive knockout victories. His current flyweight record is less straightforward than that dominant earlier reign: the displayed results include a split-decision loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, a unanimous-decision win in their next meeting, and another decision victory in their trilogy at The Inner Circle 20.

The same official record lists a second-round knockout loss to Imangazaliev between those later Kongthoranee wins. That leaves Nong-O entering this bracket with both recent winning form and evidence of the division’s danger. Miller’s confidence concerns Rodtang’s camp; Nong-O’s own record is the separate sporting test that awaits when preparation ends and the quarterfinal begins.