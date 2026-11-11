Rodtang Credits Nutrition Team, Warns Against Underestimating Nong-O

Rodtang Jitmuangnon says he expects to make weight for his November 13 meeting with Nong-O Hama. In a new written interview published by ONE Championship on November 11, he also assessed the technical challenge posed by his longtime idol.

He told ONE:

“Because this time I’ve hired a professional nutrition team to handle everything.”

Rodtang praised the 40-year-old’s conditioning and discipline, rejecting age as proof of decline. He highlighted the veteran’s heavy kicks, technical ability and rapid reading of opponents. Their relationship predates this matchup: he recalled Nong-O cooking for him and sharing meals during Singapore trips. Affection remains, he said, but will not limit his effort in competition.

He also welcomed a tournament that prevents choosing opponents, describing its permanent silver belt as a measure of success against the division’s leading contenders. His weight assurance is a prediction, not a completed official weigh-in.

Why The Weight Assurance Matters

The caution comes before a meeting that already failed to happen once. In his own November 10 interview, Nong-O described the cancellation of their planned ONE 173 bout in November 2025: he failed hydration testing, while Rodtang developed illness with muscle cramps. Those are separate circumstances, not evidence that the pair previously fought. Nong-O now expects pressure from his younger opponent and intends to find openings as the action develops rather than promise a fixed tactical solution.

Weight management has particular significance in Rodtang’s championship history. His official athlete biography records that he lost the flyweight Muay Thai belt after missing weight in November 2024, following a five-year reign that began against Jonathan Haggerty. His listed decision win over Jacob Smith at ONE 169 did not restore that championship. The same record separates his subsequent kickboxing meetings with Takeru Segawa: a first-round knockout win at ONE 172 and a fifth-round TKO defeat in their ONE SAMURAI 1 rematch.

The current camp also has a dated public record. ONE’s October 29 photo report documents an open workout held the previous day at Jitmuangnon Gym in Nonthaburi. It identifies Nuenglanlek Jitmuangnon among his training partners and describes conditioning work. Those images show preparations, not a new result or proof that the weight requirement has already been satisfied.

The Actual Route Through The Grand Prix

Friday’s assignment is a three-round, non-title quarterfinal in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The winner advances against either Shimon Yoshinari or Ramadan Ondash, who compete on the same program. The other half of the eight-fighter draw begins November 20, with champion Asadula Imangazaliev facing Aslamjon Ortikov and Black Panther meeting Ubaid Hussain. ONE’s format carries the divisional title through the champion’s bouts, which use five rounds; the belt can change hands before the final. Winning the tournament is therefore a multi-event route to both crowns, not an immediate title reward for beating Nong-O.

The Inner Circle 38 begins November 13 at 6:30 p.m. Bangkok time, equivalent to 11:30 a.m. UTC and 6:30 a.m. Eastern. Access is through ONE’s membership service. ONE Friday Fights 178 follows two hours later as a separate show. Its geographically restricted broadcaster and social-stream options do not provide access to the earlier tournament program.