Rodtang Says Friendship With Nong-O Will Not Change His Approach

Rodtang Jitmuangnon says his admiration for Nong-O Hama will not soften his approach when they finally meet on November 13. Speaking at Tuesday’s virtual press conference, the former flyweight Muay Thai champion described more than a month of concentrated training and said he feels in his best physical condition.

The remarks, published in ONE Championship’s November 11 written conference report, are Rodtang’s own assessment of his preparation. He said he is ready to face a fighter he grew up looking up to, while drawing a clear boundary between that relationship and competition. Rodtang told ONE:

“But brotherhood has to stay on the sideline when we both step into the ring this Friday.”

ONE also documented an October 28 open workout at Jitmuangnon Gym in Nonthaburi. Its photo report identifies Nuenglanlek Jitmuangnon as a training partner and describes conditioning work during this camp. Those dated preparations provide background to the latest statement, rather than a separate announcement of a new opponent.

A Delayed Meeting, With A Different Sporting Backdrop

Their first scheduled meeting never reached the opening bell. In his separate November 10 interview, Nong-O said the planned ONE 173 contest in November 2025 fell through after he failed a hydration test and Rodtang developed illness with muscle cramps. He described disappointment at missing the overseas appearance, rather than suggesting they had already settled anything in the ring.

Nong-O also expects his younger opponent to apply pressure. He has studied Rodtang, but declined to present a fixed solution in advance: his plan is to identify openings and adjust during the contest. His earlier assessment of the matchup combined respect for Rodtang’s toughness and punching with a willingness to exchange.

For Rodtang, the assignment also means switching back to Muay Thai. His official ONE record lists his two latest appearances as kickboxing bouts against Takeru Segawa: a first-round knockout victory at ONE 172 followed by a fifth-round TKO defeat in the ONE SAMURAI 1 rematch. Those results belong to a different discipline. His former Muay Thai championship ended after a missed weight in November 2024, not through losing that belt to Takeru.

What A Win Would Secure On Friday

The immediate prize on Friday is a semifinal place. ONE’s published format makes Rodtang–Nong-O a non-title quarterfinal over three three-minute rounds. The winner advances on the same side as Shimon Yoshinari and Ramadan Ondash; neither possible next opponent is guaranteed. This is an eight-man elimination bracket spread across separate events, not a one-night tournament.

The championship follows a separate path within that draw. Asadula Imangazaliev defends against Aslamjon Ortikov on November 20, when Black Panther also faces Ubaid Hussain. Bouts carrying the divisional title are five rounds, and the belt can change hands before the final. The eventual tournament winner is intended to hold both crowns.

Fans planning to watch Rodtang’s return should distinguish the two November 13 programs at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The Inner Circle 38 starts at 6:30 p.m. local time, or 11:30 a.m. UTC, with exclusive access through ONE’s membership service. ONE Friday Fights 178 follows two hours later. Its separate broadcaster and social-platform options, which carry geographic restrictions, do not provide access to the earlier Grand Prix show.