Rodtang Jitmuangnon has apologized to his supporters after losing to Nong-O Hama, but says he plans to continue his fighting career. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion addressed his future in a written ONE Championship interview.

The 29-year-old thanked his fans and said he was sorry he could not deliver a victory. The remarks followed the November 13 Grand Prix quarterfinal at The Inner Circle 38 in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, where he lost a unanimous decision. ONE listed Rodtang second and Nong-O third among its flyweight Muay Thai contenders.

Rodtang’s message after the setback

Addressing his future, the Jitmuangnon Gym fighter told the promotion:

“I’m not stopping here – I will keep fighting for all of you,”

He asked supporters to keep cheering and said he would compete as long as they wanted to watch. The interview did not identify his next opponent or announce a return date. ONE described him as visibly disappointed backstage after the contest.

The tournament had offered a route back toward the title he once held. Rodtang first won the belt by defeating Jonathan Haggerty in August 2019 and remained champion for five years. He was stripped in November 2024 after missing weight, rather than losing the championship in the ring.

How Nong-O took away the Grand Prix opportunity

The promotion’s written account described an even opening round: Rodtang attacked the body while Nong-O answered with kicks from both sides. Rodtang increased his pressure with body punches at the start of the second round. The decisive damage followed, when an elbow penetrated Rodtang’s guard before a high left kick knocked him down.

He recovered in time to beat the count, but entered the third behind on the scorecards. Rodtang chased the finish he needed and landed heavy shots while trying to turn the contest around. Nong-O used the clinch to contain that late push and made it to the final bell. The decision advanced the 40-year-old into the Grand Prix semifinal against Shimon Yoshinari. Nong-O has separately discussed his own recovery during the Rodtang fight.

Their encounter had been delayed for a year. The pair were originally booked for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai championship at ONE 173 in Tokyo in November 2025. Rodtang withdrew after reporting that he felt unwell shortly after making weight; the promotion said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation. Nong-O also failed to make weight and pass hydration testing that week.

The eventual meeting was part of the eight-fighter Grand Prix, not the rescheduled vacant-title bout originally envisioned in Tokyo.