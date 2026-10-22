Robert Garcia Explains Vergil Ortiz’s Return After Contract Uncertainty

Robert Garcia was still unsure about Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s contract before leaving camp. Speaking to Fight Hub TV on Thursday, he described seeing the Keith Thurman announcement on social media that morning, rather than personally checking signed terms.

Garcia explains the urgency behind the return

Asked about fans wanting Jaron Ennis instead, Garcia set out his immediate priority:

Look, we need to get Vergil back in the ring. I need Vergil to stay active, stay busy.

He said his team had pursued Ennis, but accepted the appeal of unification and an eventual undisputed championship. Waiting through that route was not his preference. He identified Thurman’s availability and willingness to take the challenge as reasons to proceed. Asked whether the bout would last 12 rounds, he said he did not think so.

The layoff has a clear starting point. Ortiz’s previous victory over Erickson Lubin came on November 8, 2025. The WBC’s account records a second-round stoppage at 1:30 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Lubin was trapped against the ropes when the referee intervened following a combination. A December 5 return would therefore put more than a year between appearances, not simply between announcements.

Golden Boy’s current official announcement identifies Thurman as Ortiz’s opponent for a December 5 co-main event. Garcia’s earlier uncertainty should not be confused with the promoter’s subsequent confirmation.

Thurman identified Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, as the venue and named DAZN and Prime Video as viewing platforms. In his October 22 announcement, he said tickets would go on sale October 23 at 3 p.m. Eastern. The accompanying official poster also places Benavidez–Cieslak above the Ortiz matchup on the card.

Thurman enters this matchup after a setback against the reigning WBC champion. The sanctioning body’s March 29 report describes Fundora controlling their Las Vegas contest with his range and volume before forcing a sixth-round technical stoppage. Ortiz therefore represents another established opponent on his return, rather than a title defense by Thurman.

The title route Ennis is pursuing

Matchroom’s October 20 announcement of Ennis’s new seven-fight agreement supplies the context for that alternative. The promoter identified him as a two-weight unified champion pursuing the remaining titles at 154 pounds. It named Josh Kelly as the IBF champion and Sebastian Fundora as the WBC champion. Ennis’s stated goal was undisputed status; Eddie Hearn said the team intended to deliver unifications and major opponents.

Kelly also extended his Matchroom agreement that day. The promotion’s separate statement recalled his majority-decision title win over Bakhram Murtazaliev in Newcastle in January, followed by a unanimous-decision defense against Caoimhin Agyarko in Jeddah in July. Kelly said he wanted the division’s biggest fights and unifications, while Hearn pointed to plans for additional titles in 2027.

Those announcements establish the fighters’ promotional arrangements and championship ambitions. Neither, on its own, supplies a finalized Ennis–Kelly date or guarantees Ortiz the winner. Garcia’s remarks concerned his own fighter’s next move, not authority to commit the other champions to a timetable.