Robert Garcia Says Bam Rodriguez Would Skip Interim Fight For Naoya Inoue

Robert Garcia is prepared to take Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez straight into a Naoya Inoue fight. In an interview clip published October 23, he challenged Inoue’s representatives to make an offer:

“Send me that fucking contract. Send me that offer. Send it to us.”

Garcia interpreted Inoue’s reported urgency about March as an attempt to deny Rodriguez another test at 118 pounds, not proof of a weight problem. That is his assessment of his rival’s motives, not an admission from Inoue.

He still prefers a strong opponent such as Christian Medina and remains hopeful about December. But if no interim contest materializes and Inoue insists on an immediate meeting, he says the camps can work through Eddie Hearn. Calling for contact does not confirm that an offer has arrived or a bout is signed.

The two camps have been working to different calendars

The immediate background is Hideyuki Ohashi’s October 14 scheduling statement. Speaking to reporters at Korakuen Hall, Inoue’s gym president ruled out April or May for the champion’s next appearance. The original Japanese report identified February or March 2027 as the intended window and Rodriguez as the leading candidate, not a contracted opponent.

That report described a proposed bantamweight unification against Christian Medina for Rodriguez, with no date formally announced at that point. Garcia had discussed a later Inoue meeting. It also described Eddie Hearn’s Instagram response as indicating readiness for the earlier February-or-March window.

🥊 “INOUE, SEND ME THAT F***ING CONTRACT!” 🔥 Robert Garcia has sent a direct message to Naoya Inoue’s team over a potential superfight with Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez. With Inoue reportedly pushing for the fight to happen by March and without another tune-up for Bam, Garcia… pic.twitter.com/4NW1jBHe7t — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) October 23, 2026

Inoue’s own October 13 statement said he would begin preparing for featherweight rather than continue waiting indefinitely for Rodriguez. It presented another competitive route, not an announcement that he had vacated his championships or signed a featherweight bout.

A different division, not another bantamweight belt

Rodriguez’s promoter currently lists him at bantamweight, with the WBA title among his honors. Facing Inoue would require moving from the 118-pound division to super bantamweight at 122, rather than adding another championship at his existing limit. Ohashi Gym lists Inoue as the holder of the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO super bantamweight belts. Featherweight, the alternative he raised, has a 126-pound limit.

The promotional relationship on Rodriguez’s side is already established. Matchroom remains involved in his career after announcing a long-term extension on April 17. The company’s statement traced their partnership to January 2022 and described its intention to keep promoting him across further championship opportunities. Rodriguez said:

We have many more world titles to win and new divisions to take over.

That earlier agreement did not name Inoue as a signed opponent. It established who would promote Rodriguez’s future appearances; securing a particular matchup still requires a separate agreement with the other side.