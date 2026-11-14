Rintaro Yoshida Tightens Guard For Kongnapa Test At KNOCK OUT 70

Rintaro Yoshida has reworked his guard and punch selection ahead of Kongnapa Weerasakreck. In a November 14 written KNOCK OUT interview, he explained that long windups exposed him to counters. He now differentiates compact punches from power shots.

The official August 2 result records a majority-decision defeat, with one judge scoring 29-29 and two giving Koki a 29-28 edge. Yoshida is listed at 178 centimeters with a switching stance. His promotional profile identifies him as a former NJKF super-lightweight champion and a Road to Muaythai super-lightweight champion.

In English paraphrase of the Japanese interview, Yoshida felt comfortable for two rounds against Bazooka Koki before careless aggression brought a decisive knockdown. He immediately accepted the surprise Kongnapa offer, seeing a chance to reverse that setback.

The scheduled meeting is the November 15 co-main event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. It is a RED-rules lightweight contest over three rounds of three minutes, not a newly announced championship bout. The official event page lists it immediately before Minoru Kimura and Ryuji Takashio meet under UNLIMITED rules. Those are separate formats on the same show. The preceding bout pairs Chadd Collins with Kyohei Furumura at 63.5 kilograms.

Southpaw practice sharpens the attacking positions

He respects the right hook and left body kick, accepts that some strikes will land, and intends to trust his reach while advancing. Southpaw practice with a visiting ZERO gym fighter clarified attacking positions. Repetition and intensity, not a new style, guided preparation. He favors the straight right. Excitement and fear coexist; he wants determination to show, focusing on this match rather than a future title route.

The fighter also addressed supporters on X after the public weigh-in. In English paraphrase of his November 14 Japanese post, he urged them to watch for a major upset and asked for strong attention and support. The message expressed his ambition; it did not report a result or disclose an injury.

Kongnapa brings a September win into the co-main event

Kongnapa arrives after beating Chadd Collins on September 5. The recorded scores were 29-27, 30-27 and 30-27. His profile identifies the Thai veteran as a southpaw at 167 centimeters and a former KNOCK OUT-RED lightweight champion. That creates an 11-centimeter height difference, although height alone does not establish either man’s measured reach.

RED permits elbows and knees from inside positioning, but prohibits throws, attacks on a downed opponent and ground submissions. Its technical demands differ from the main event, where the UNLIMITED format allows grounded strikes but still bans submissions. For this co-main event, the two athletes must settle the contest within the standing ruleset.

The promotion’s November 12 sponsor announcement lists a 300,000-yen knockout award from Eau de Vie for this specific pairing. It also lists a MAROOMS balance-ball chair and an Eau de Vie assortment as winner prizes. These advertised awards are separate from contracted fight purses, which the announcement does not disclose.