Reijiro Takanashi Backs Karate-Based Straight Before KNOCK OUT 70

Reijiro Takanashi is backing an MMA-adapted version of his karate straight punch before facing Ren Shimoda at KNOCK OUT 70.

In a November 14 written interview with MMAPLANET’s Takumi Nakamura, translated here into English, he described confidence that the shot can reach stronger opponents. He respects Shimoda’s power, persistence and team-competition success, and predicts a finish rather than a decision. Those are his assessments, not established outcomes.

Takanashi began karate at five, added judo to improve throws and placed third nationally at university. Watching Kyoji Horiguchi and Kai Asakura inspired his MMA ambitions. After university, fellow trainer Toranosuke Iwata introduced him to HEARTS; Kenji Osawa offered the UNLIMITED team competition. Horiguchi’s performances against orthodox opponents informed his preparation.

He hopes to challenge Chumu Shifu or Carlos Mota next year, is racing Iwata toward a championship, and wants to pursue MMA after winning a KNOCK OUT belt. No such title matchup has been announced.

In his November 14 written post, Takanashi separately said he had cleared the weigh-in.

A striking format that allows throws and grounded attacks

The promotion lists the November 15 contest on the KNOCK OUT 70 card at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo under UNLIMITED featherweight rules, scheduled for three three-minute rounds. Its current event page advertises doors at 6 p.m. Japan time and the start at 6:20 p.m., or 9:20 a.m. UTC. This is a scheduled bout, not a completed result.

UNLIMITED differs materially from the RED and BLACK contests sharing the card. The official rules permit elbows, throws and attacks against a grounded opponent, including punches, stomps and soccer kicks. Joint locks and chokes are excluded. The promotion describes this as an MMA-derived striking format without submission techniques, rather than conventional kickboxing or a full MMA ruleset.

By contrast, the organization’s RED summary allows elbows but prohibits throws and attacks on a downed fighter. BLACK excludes elbows as well. Both also exclude joint locks and chokes. Those distinctions matter when assessing a karate-trained athlete entering this particular contest; techniques permitted elsewhere on Sunday’s program cannot simply be assumed to apply to every matchup.

Two professional wins meet an opponent seeking a rebound

The official fighter record lists Takanashi at 2-0 in UNLIMITED. He defeated Junnosuke Sakisaka by decision on May 10, with all three scorecards favoring him, then knocked out Kensuke Waragai at 1:26 of the first round on September 5. His profile separately lists three amateur kickboxing wins and a 2-1 amateur MMA record.

Shimoda’s official UNLIMITED record is 1-1. He stopped Ueta in 16 seconds on July 20 before losing to Sotaro Ichio by knockout at 0:58 of round two on September 20. The promotion also identifies him as the 2025 KROSS×OVER amateur MMA national flyweight tournament winner. That amateur achievement is separate from his current professional record.