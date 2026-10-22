Rafael Espinoza Welcomes Naoya Inoue Fight In Japan

Rafael Espinoza would travel to Japan to face Naoya Inoue. Speaking with Mike Coppinger in an October 20 Ring interview, the WBO featherweight champion presented that matchup as a route toward pound-for-pound recognition.

His immediate assignment is different. The WBO lists a 126-pound championship defense against Venezuela’s Lorenzo Parra on October 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with DAZN identified as the broadcaster.

Espinoza explains his Inoue confidence

Espinoza pointed to his height, range and power, without predicting a knockout. In the original video’s English translation, he said:

“I believe I have the qualities, the desire, I have distance, I have height, I believe I have power.”

He hopes to unify at featherweight and would consider 130 pounds if those opportunities fail. Promotional and sanctioning-body disagreements, he said, have frustrated bigger fights. He believes joining Eddy Reynoso’s team could help.

Inoue’s official profile identifies him as the undisputed super bantamweight champion, with 33 wins, no losses and 27 knockouts. He would be moving up from the 122-pound class to challenge a featherweight titleholder, not defending his existing championship at its current limit.

His championship history already spans light flyweight, super flyweight, bantamweight and super bantamweight. A belt at 126 pounds would therefore represent a fifth title-winning division. His most recent listed performance is a unanimous decision over Junto Nakatani at Tokyo Dome on May 2, when he retained the four super bantamweight belts.

Japan is an invitation, not a booking

The possible move has a specific scheduling backdrop. At Korakuen Hall on October 14, gym president Hideyuki Ohashi ruled out April or May for Inoue’s next appearance, leaving February or March 2027 as the intended window. Jesse Rodriguez was the desired opponent, rather than a signed assignment. Ohashi’s timetable explanation came after Robert Garcia suggested a later spring date for Rodriguez.

A day earlier, Inoue had said on his own X account that he would begin preparing for featherweight rather than continue waiting for Rodriguez. That statement establishes another sporting option, not the selection of Espinoza, a venue agreement or a fight date. The two boxers’ separate expressions of interest do not by themselves establish negotiations.

Espinoza’s place in that discussion rests on an established title reign. The WBO records his championship-winning majority decision over Robeisy Ramirez in December 2023, followed by stoppage defenses against Sergio Chirino Sanchez, Ramirez in their rematch, Edward Vazquez and Arnold Khegai. Its March 2026 explanation lists him at 28-0. The same document records Parra’s second-round stoppage of Elijah Pierce on February 28, giving the forthcoming challenger a concrete recent result against a highly ranked opponent.

The WBC’s official card announcement places Espinoza-Parra on the Canelo Alvarez-Christian Mbilli undercard. Mbilli is defending the super middleweight championship against Alvarez at the top of the Mexico-versus-the-world event. Espinoza’s world title is a separate stake on that bill, not part of the main event’s 168-pound championship.

For Parra, Espinoza expects a difficult challenge from another fighter pursuing a championship dream. He described harder, more individualized training, emphasizing distance and longer punches. Away from family in Mexico, camp offers fewer distractions; growing support motivates further improvement. He expressed readiness and gratitude, not a guaranteed outcome.