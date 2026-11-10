Patrick Habirora Praises El Dafrawy’s Experience Ahead Of PFL Dubai

Patrick Habirora considers Omar El Dafrawy’s experience his biggest asset. In a November 10 written interview with Manabu Takashima, the Belgian also resisted looking past Saturday’s opponent.

The two welterweights meet in the co-main event at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 14. PFL lists Habirora fourth and El Dafrawy fifth in its division. The Egyptian is the inaugural PFL MENA welterweight champion; the unbeaten prospect enters his first professional assignment outside Europe.

Respect Without A Grappling Shortcut

The following account is an English translation and paraphrase of the original Japanese interview. Habirora described El Dafrawy as physically strong, powerful and well-rounded. He would not judge his grappling from mistakes against Jonathan Piersma, noting that anyone can make errors. He sees his own unusual movement as an advantage, while treating nationality and location as secondary once the cage closes.

That Piersma reference concerns a real test across three rounds, not a theoretical weakness. PFL’s current fighter record credits El Dafrawy with a decision victory over Piersma in a 175.4-pound catchweight contest. His preceding appearance ended much earlier: he stopped James Vake in the first round at 1:12. The promotion lists his career record at 16-6 and his PFL record at 6-1.

El Dafrawy’s championship breakthrough came against Mohammad Alaqraa in November 2024. PFL’s original fight report records a second-round TKO at 0:57, with the winner avenging a previous defeat. Alaqraa had used takedowns and back control in the opening round before the finish reversed the fight. That sequence supplies relevant context for an opponent declining to equate defensive trouble with an inability to win.

PFL has also released a current Dubai faceoff clip featuring both competitors. It is supporting fight-week footage, separate from the written interview discussed here.

Habirora said camp was finished and the weight cut remained. He wants stronger performances and lasting international recognition after the Henderson win, and welcomes the co-main platform, while admitting he does not know PFL’s reasoning. A June Japan visit reinforced his interest in fighting there. Future plans, he said, belong at the post-fight press conference—not before this bout.

His recent results explain the attention on how quickly he can impose his offense. He knocked out Kevin Jousset in the first round at 2:42 in December, then stopped Benson Henderson 20 seconds into the opening round in Brussels in May. Habirora remains 9-0 overall and 5-0 in PFL competition.

A Ranked Contest, Not A Title Promise

In PFL’s October 27 written announcement, El Dafrawy argued that earlier opponents had not presented the threats he brings and anticipated testing Habirora deeper into a fight. Those were pre-fight expectations, not evidence of how this matchup will unfold. Their scheduled contest is not listed as a championship bout, and neither a win nor the rankings alone establishes a guaranteed title opportunity.

The heavyweight championship headlines the show, with Vadim Nemkov defending against Sergei Bilostenniy. PFL’s current event page lists the early card at 9 a.m. ET and the main card at 1 p.m. ET. Those are session start times, not a promised walkout time for the welterweights. Individual bout timing remains dependent on the preceding fights.