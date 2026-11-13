Diego Pacheco Welcomes Lester Martinez Fight If Title Shot Is Unavailable

Diego Pacheco is open to facing Lester Martinez if his preferred championship opportunities do not materialize. In a November 11 written interview with The Ring’s Keith Idec, he made that possibility conditional on first beating Darius Fulghum on Saturday.

His ideal sequence would be Jaime Munguia followed by a unification against Canelo Alvarez. He also expressed interest in Hamzah Sheeraz before identifying Martinez as another opponent he would welcome.

I would love a fight with Lester Martinez. He’s a hell of a fighter.

Pacheco praised Martinez’s team, including trainer Brian McIntyre, while backing himself to win and eventually lead the division. He also believed Martinez edged Christian Mbilli in their 2025 draw, but acknowledged the closeness of the contest and the difficulty of judging Mbilli’s forward pressure. This was a statement of preferences, not an agreed fight.

Where Those Championship Routes Stand

The WBC’s November 11 convention decisions help explain the proposed alternative. Its super middleweight entry identifies Alvarez as the newly crowned champion with one fight left on his four-bout contract. It identifies Martinez as the interim champion seeking Alvarez. The council did not order Pacheco against Martinez or supply negotiations, a date or a venue for that pairing.

Munguia’s obligations lie on a separate track. The WBA’s October 30 resolution authorized his Nikita Zon defense after agreement with mandatory challenger Bektemir Melikuziev. Melikuziev retained his position and right to challenge; the ruling required negotiations after that contest and bound a retaining Munguia to face him next. Those written conditions are relevant to Pacheco’s desired opponent, rather than a promise that the WBA champion can choose any challenger.

Saturday’s assignment now carries its own WBA significance. The association’s November 12 notice designates Pacheco–Fulghum a super middleweight title eliminator at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. It does not set a championship date for the winner or state that he replaces Melikuziev in the existing mandatory process. MiddleEasy separately covered that new sanctioning designation.

Fulghum Remains Saturday’s Immediate Test

Pacheco has already advanced through the WBC’s secondary-title structure. Its official preview records his USA championship tenure from 2021 to 2025, followed by a unanimous-decision victory over Kevin Lele for the Silver belt in December 2025. A stoppage of Immanuwel Aleem followed as a successful defense. Fulghum is pursuing his first WBC championship opportunity; the Silver belt is not the organization’s world title.

Matchroom’s current card lists Pacheco at 26-0 with 19 knockouts and Fulghum at 15-1-1 with 13 stoppages. The promoter’s original announcement also places Pacheco’s WBO International belt at stake. It identifies the Aleem victory as his first appearance with trainer Buddy McGirt and notes his earlier Carson stoppage of Maciej Sulecki. U.S. coverage is scheduled across TNT, truTV and DAZN, with DAZN carrying the show internationally.