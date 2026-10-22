O’Shaquie Foster Questions Emanuel Navarrete’s Earlier Interest In Fighting Him

O’Shaquie Foster says he spent almost three years pursuing Emanuel Navarrete and doubts his rival wanted their matchup earlier. The WBC champion made that assessment at Thursday’s final press conference in San Antonio, before their October 24 unification.

Foster disputes the pressure argument

In an October 20 interview with The Ring’s Manouk Akopyan, Foster said he saw routes to victory by either knockout or decision. He identified sustained activity and concentration as requirements for putting his approach together on fight night.

Boxing is about the sweet science. If you look at any of my fights, I don’t run from nobody.

He also argued that Navarrete had benefited from size advantages over previous opponents and would encounter different speed and power against him. Those are Foster’s judgments, not an official finding about improper weight practices.

Having watched the Eduardo Nunez bout from ringside, Foster thought Navarrete looked sharper, but said Nunez offered too little resistance to answer every question. His confidence also followed wins over Stephen Fulton and Raymond Ford. Despite appreciating greater backing from observers, he said favorable odds did not remove the need to perform.

Foster recognized Navarrete’s awkward, long punches, but said his own range made that challenge familiar.

Foster said Navarrete made his unconventional physique work for him. His skepticism concerned how the Mexican’s advantages would translate against this opponent, rather than a claim he was incapable of sustained activity.

Foster questions the earlier negotiations

Foster said requests had repeatedly met refusals or indications the other side was not ready. That is his account of the negotiations, not proof that Navarrete avoided a signed agreement. He also linked his recent improvement to regaining his health in 2025.

I think my style is a little bit more difficult. But like I said, we’re here now.

Shock says Navarrete has been avoiding him in the past! 😳#NavarreteFoster | Oct 24 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/9EcK4OU2KP — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 22, 2026

Navarrete, speaking through an interpreter, would not guarantee a knockout. He acknowledged a difficult opponent while saying he wanted exchanges rather than an evening settled only by jabs. Neither man’s prediction establishes how Saturday will unfold. He also said previous opponents had approximated Foster’s qualities, while acknowledging none was identical.

Navarrete explains his camp approach

Navarrete had already described a specific method for slowing Foster down. In Top Rank’s October 1 English-language camp report, he outlined pressure and body punching intended to make the American easier to reach later. He regarded Foster’s movement as a problem preparation could address, rather than a reason the fight should not happen.

His schedule at that point involved morning cardio, two or three hours of afternoon boxing and a return to the gym for evening strength-and-conditioning work. He reported training six days each week, with Sunday reserved for rest. Camp had then lasted almost two months; that was an October 1 description, not a new estimate of its length today.

He said additional work left less recovery time and created more wear, but made him feel stronger and more solid. The significance is the adjustment he described, not an independently measured improvement in fitness.

I’m confident that he hasn’t faced a fighter like me, and I think that can help me.

The same report placed that preparation after his unsuccessful lightweight title challenge against Denys Berinchyk and subsequent return to the super featherweight division.

Emanuel Navarrete plans to make this an EXCITING fight! 🙌#NavarreteFoster | Oct 24 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/EO1ZvPYCZx — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 22, 2026

Choosing the Navarrete opportunity

There is another qualification to the dispute over waiting. At the September 2 launch conference, Foster said he had wanted Shakur Stevenson but would not let that pursuit stall his career. He was prepared to take the next major opportunity and identified Navarrete as the opponent requiring his attention. Those remarks describe Foster’s priorities, not a verified explanation for the length of negotiations.

Navarrete, meanwhile, had attributed earlier difficulties partly to physical problems rather than abandoning aggression. The promoter’s English-language statement quoted him describing recovery from injuries; it did not identify a new diagnosis or establish that every later concern had disappeared.

Physically, I’m recovered. Thank God, we’ve overcome some injuries. There are no excuses now.

Top Rank president Todd duBoef called the contest evenly matched, contrasting unpredictable offense with counterpunching judgment. His assessment supplies a counterweight to the fighters’ certainty, not a guarantee of a close score.

The finalized venue is Frost Bank Center, with DAZN’s main broadcast scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern. Navarrete’s WBO and IBF championships and Foster’s WBC belt are at stake: three major sanctioning titles, not an undisputed four-belt championship. The vacant Ring championship is separate from those sanctioning-body belts.