Nong-O Details Recovery From Rodtang Counter After Grand Prix Win

Nong-O Hama says precision, rather than maximum power, produced the head kick that dropped Rodtang Jitmuangnon. In a November 16 written interview published by ONE Championship, the 40-year-old explained both the opening he created and the danger that followed.

He practiced the sequence daily, expected a finish, then became dazed by a counter while pursuing it. Briefly blurred vision cleared as drilled head movement and defensive experience helped him recover. He described the measured opening as professional reconnaissance, not reluctance, and trusted his conditioning and knockdown advantage late.

“Right now, I fight out of love. I love going to training, I love fighting, and I love the atmosphere.”

Nong-O also recalled consoling his friend afterward, urging him to learn, train afresh and return. He described restlessness away from the gym and a need to train more with age. After one recovery day, his next duty was traveling to Japan to corner teammate Petchtanong Petchfergus.

The counter came after the decisive scoring moment

The separate official result report records a unanimous-decision victory over three rounds at The Inner Circle 38, held November 13 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. Its account places the head-kick knockdown in round two, after an elbow had penetrated Rodtang’s guard. Rodtang beat the count and pressed for a finish in the third; Nong-O used the clinch to see out the contest.

That completed quarterfinal advanced the veteran without awarding him the flyweight world championship. His earlier ONE title was at bantamweight. The promotion’s current athlete history also separates this victory from his preceding decision win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and an earlier knockout loss to Asadula Imangazaliev.

A younger semifinal opponent and a teammate’s corner

Shimon Yoshinari awaits in the semifinals. The 22-year-old earned his place by unanimously defeating Ramadan Ondash at ONE Friday Fights 178 on the same date. ONE’s original report describes him adjusting to early punching pressure through distance management and counters, then adding knees before controlling the closing exchanges. It lists his professional record at 28-1.

ONE’s tournament guide leaves semifinal and final dates and venues for later announcement. The opposite quarterfinals take place November 20: Imangazaliev faces Aslamjon Ortikov, while Black Panther meets Ubaid Hussain. The championship travels with its holder through the bracket; those title contests run five three-minute rounds, compared with three for non-title matches. The eventual tournament winner is intended to hold both the divisional belt and the Grand Prix crown.

First, Petchtanong’s November 18 assignment brings Nong-O back to a supporting role. The current ONE SAMURAI 5 card lists Yutaro Asahi against Petchtanong in featherweight kickboxing at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo. That is a different discipline and event from Nong-O’s tournament campaign, not a newly booked fight for him. The program is headlined by Joshua Pacio’s strawweight MMA title defense; MiddleEasy’s Muay Thai coverage follows the separate Grand Prix.