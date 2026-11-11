Nong-O Welcomes Rodtang Test To Open His Grand Prix Run

Nong-O Hama sees an opening-round meeting with Rodtang Jitmuangnon as a useful measure of his championship ambitions, rather than a reason to prefer an easier Grand Prix draw. In a new written interview published by ONE on November 11, he explained what victory would tell him.

Nong-O told ONE:

“It’ll show me where I stand, and if I win, it will boost my confidence immensely for the rest of the tournament.”

He traced their friendship to years competing in the same promotions, followed by football, meals and time together. Competition remains professional business, he said; they would remain brothers afterward. He expects Thailand’s rival groups of supporters to create a different atmosphere from their canceled Japanese assignment. Nong-O described Rodtang’s durability, power and determination as a major test, while promising his best effort. He considers the challenge greater now and welcomes finally sharing the ring on home soil.

A Bantamweight Legacy Does Not Settle The Flyweight Question

At 40, Nong-O is attempting to add flyweight success to a career built in another division. His official biography dates his ONE signing to April 2018 and his inaugural bantamweight championship to ten months later. He subsequently defended that title seven times, including five consecutive knockout defenses. Those achievements do not make him the current flyweight champion. As the background to his earlier tactical assessment, his recent results include a split-decision loss and unanimous-decision win against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, followed by a knockout defeat to Asadula Imangazaliev and another decision victory over Kongthoranee. The latest trilogy win therefore followed a setback against the man who now holds the belt.

Rodtang has separately offered his own assessment in a new written ONE interview. He praised Nong-O’s discipline and conditioning, arguing that age alone does not show decline. The former flyweight champion highlighted the veteran’s kicks, technical skill and ability to read opponents, and recalled being looked after during trips to Singapore. He also said a professional nutrition team is handling his diet before the contest. That assurance concerns preparations; it is not evidence that the official weight and hydration requirements have already been met.

A separate ONE reel includes Nong-O hitting pads. It is not footage of the scheduled Rodtang fight.

A Semifinal Place Comes Before A Championship Opportunity

For Nong-O, the first reward available on November 13 is advancement, not immediate possession of the world championship. His bout at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium is a non-title quarterfinal scheduled for three three-minute rounds. Shimon Yoshinari and Ramadan Ondash compete in the other opening-round match on that program, with their winner awaiting the survivor of Nong-O–Rodtang.

The championship begins on the other side of the bracket. Imangazaliev faces Aslamjon Ortikov on November 20, when Black Panther also meets Ubaid Hussain. ONE’s format keeps the divisional title at stake in the champion’s matches, which run five rounds. It can change hands before the tournament final; later-round dates and locations remain to be announced.

The reel’s Eastern-time caption differs from ONE’s current viewing guide; the schedule below follows the latter. The Inner Circle 38 starts at 6:30 p.m. in Bangkok on November 13, equivalent to 11:30 a.m. UTC and 6:30 a.m. Eastern. ONE’s viewing guide specifies membership access for that show. ONE Friday Fights 178 follows two hours later with separate broadcast arrangements and geographic restrictions. Its social-platform streams should not be confused with access to the earlier Grand Prix program.