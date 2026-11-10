Nong-O Expects Rodtang Pressure, Plans Mid-Fight Adjustments

Nong-O Hama expects Rodtang Jitmuangnon to pressure him, but says his response will depend on what happens in the ring. In a November 10 interview published by ONE Championship, the veteran said he has studied his opponent and will identify openings and adjust during their Grand Prix quarterfinal.

Now 40, the third-ranked contender faces the second-ranked Rodtang. He admires Rodtang’s aggression, toughness and punching power. Nong-O told ONE:

“I’m certainly not backing down easily either. I’m fully prepared to bang with him.”

He also addressed their canceled November 2025 meeting: he failed hydration testing, while Rodtang became ill with muscle cramps. Disappointed to miss an overseas showcase, he now sees their reunion as another opportunity. He described tournament selection as an honor and recognition of his experience and drawing power, while emphasizing friendship outside competition.

A Different Route Back After The Kongthoranee Trilogy

The former bantamweight champion’s recent flyweight results show why this opportunity matters. ONE’s official athlete record lists a split-decision loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, followed by a unanimous-decision win in their second meeting. Nong-O then lost by second-round knockout to Asadula Imangazaliev before taking the Kongthoranee trilogy by unanimous decision at The Inner Circle 20. His latest listed win restored momentum without erasing that setback against the division’s current champion. His earlier championship run was at bantamweight, where he successfully defended seven times, including five straight knockout victories.

The November 13 contest at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok is not itself a world-title fight. ONE’s published tournament format gives Nong-O and Rodtang a three-round quarterfinal, with each round lasting three minutes. This opens an eight-fighter single-elimination competition whose quarterfinals span two consecutive Friday cards, rather than a one-night tournament.

Shimon Yoshinari and Ramadan Ondash compete on the same Inner Circle 38 program. Their winner will meet the survivor of the veteran matchup in a semifinal. The draw therefore leaves several possible opponents, not a confirmed Nong-O–Yoshinari or Nong-O–Ondash booking.

Rodtang returns to Muay Thai after two kickboxing bouts against Takeru Segawa. The September pairing announcement recalls his first-round knockout win in their first meeting and fifth-round TKO defeat in the rematch at ONE SAMURAI 1. That is a different discipline from the contest ahead, not a previous fight against Nong-O.

The Championship Has Its Own Place In The Bracket

Imangazaliev is scheduled to face Aslamjon Ortikov at The Inner Circle 39 on November 20. Black Panther meets Ubaid Hussain on that other half of the draw. Under ONE’s format, bouts involving the divisional belt last five three-minute rounds, and the championship changes hands if its holder loses before the final. The eventual tournament winner is intended to finish with both the world title and the Grand Prix crown. The promotion’s guide leaves semifinal and final dates for later announcements.

The latest official viewing guide separates Friday’s two shows. The Inner Circle 38 begins at 6:30 p.m. in Bangkok, which is 11:30 a.m. UTC, 6:30 a.m. Eastern and 3:30 a.m. Pacific. It streams exclusively through ONE’s membership service. ONE Friday Fights 178 follows two hours later with its own lineup and distribution. Its YouTube, Facebook and broadcaster options, subject to geographic restrictions, should not be mistaken for access to the earlier tournament program.