Nong-O Credits His Children For Drive To Pursue Grand Prix Crown

Nong-O Hama says his children are a reason to keep competing at 40. In a November 12 written interview with ONE Championship, the former bantamweight Muay Thai champion explained the personal motivation behind his pursuit of another title.

“I want to show my children that even at this age, their dad is still out there fighting hard.”

He said his competitive appetite remains comparable to his twenties, despite a younger tournament field. His ambition is to place the silver Grand Prix belt beside championship gold. Experience reading opponents and adapting remains an advantage, he explained, while recent preparation has included extra attention to strength and power. He intends to train fully and try to win each match, not rely on past achievements.

His Next Belt Would Come In A Different Division

The distinction between his previous championship and this latest target matters. ONE’s official biography identifies Nong-O as its former bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder. He signed with the organization in April 2018 and won its inaugural championship in that division ten months later. Seven successful defenses followed, including five consecutive knockout defenses. That record established his championship credentials at bantamweight; it does not make him the reigning flyweight champion entering Friday’s tournament match.

His recent results also separate that legacy from his present position. ONE lists a split-decision loss and subsequent unanimous-decision win against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, followed by a second-round knockout defeat to Asadula Imangazaliev. Nong-O then won the Kongthoranee trilogy by unanimous decision. The recovery win therefore came after a setback against the man who now occupies the flyweight throne, rather than erasing that earlier defeat.

Family also belongs to the earlier part of his sporting history. ONE’s biography describes a childhood in a farming household, starting Muay Thai at nine and leaving home for Bangkok at 14 to pursue training and competition full-time.

ONE also published a promotional Nong-O montage. It is not footage of his scheduled Rodtang fight or the interview.

Friday Offers Advancement, Not Both Belts

Nong-O must first get through Rodtang Jitmuangnon on November 13 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. Their opening-round matchup is a non-title quarterfinal scheduled for three three-minute rounds. The winner reaches a semifinal against the survivor of Shimon Yoshinari versus Ramadan Ondash. None of those potential semifinal pairings is already a confirmed bout.

The other half of the eight-man draw contains Imangazaliev’s championship rematch with Aslamjon Ortikov and Black Panther against Ubaid Hussain on November 20. Under ONE’s published format, the world title remains at stake when its holder competes, with those title bouts running five three-minute rounds. A champion’s defeat can therefore transfer the belt before the final. The ultimate tournament winner is intended to leave with both the divisional championship and the Grand Prix crown; semifinal and final dates and venues remain to be announced.

ONE changed the first night’s viewing arrangements in a separate November 12 announcement. Shimon–Ondash now opens ONE Friday Fights 178, making that quarterfinal free to global fans. It stays at the same stadium on November 13, with the semifinal route unchanged. Nong-O–Rodtang remains the main event of the earlier Inner Circle 38 membership program. That switch concerns the other quarterfinal’s distribution, not a move of Nong-O’s fight to the free show.