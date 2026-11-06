Taiki Naito, Kongthoranee Want Di Bella, Differ On ONE Tournament Idea

New written interviews identify a target and contrasting championship routes.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 6th, 2026
Taiki Naito, left, and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in separate ONE Championship appearances.
Taiki Naito and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. Photos: ONE Championship, via Bangkok Post.

Taiki Naito and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai agree on a possible championship opponent but differ on whether a tournament should decide the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing title. Their answers came in separate media-day interviews reported by Nick Atkin in the Bangkok Post on November 6.

Naito said through an interpreter, in the report’s English translation:

“If I win this time, I feel like I want to fight against Jonathan Di Bella for the vacant title.”

Kongthoranee also selected Di Bella, while qualifying that victory could improve his ranking and help earn a future opportunity. Asked about a hypothetical flyweight kickboxing Grand Prix, Naito considered it unnecessary; Kongthoranee thought participating could be enjoyable. The question was not an announcement of a tournament.

Di Bella’s existing championship is in another division

Di Bella is ONE’s strawweight kickboxing champion. His official record lists consecutive five-round unanimous decisions over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Prajanchai and Zhang Peimian in his latest three appearances. Those results establish his current championship credentials at strawweight, rather than a claim that he already holds the vacant flyweight belt.

The Italian-Canadian regained undisputed status by defeating Prajanchai in their October 2025 rematch, having won the interim championship against Sam-A earlier that year. His subsequent defense against Zhang took place at The Inner Circle 22. Neither contender’s request changes the weight class of that championship or constitutes Di Bella’s acceptance of a new fight.

Atkin reported that ONE chief executive Chatri Sityodtong has indicated a December strawweight defense for Di Bella at ONE 174. No opponent for that defense is identified in this report.

The immediate obstacle is still their Bangkok rematch

ONE’s official card places Kongthoranee against Naito in the flyweight kickboxing co-main event of ONE Fight Night 49 at Lumpinee Stadium. It is a non-title matchup beneath the lightweight MMA headliner between Lucas Gabriel and Magomed Magomedov. The show airs Friday, November 6, in U.S. primetime, corresponding to Saturday in Thailand.

The pairing followed changes to the original lineup. Kongthoranee won their first meeting by unanimous decision under Muay Thai rules in October 2023; the return contest is under kickboxing rules.

Naito’s official results show how he rebuilt his position across both disciplines: a majority-decision Muay Thai victory over Johan Estupinan, a first-round Muay Thai knockout of Nakrob Fairtex and a unanimous-decision kickboxing win against Hyu at ONE SAMURAI 1. The Japanese contender’s three-fight run is therefore not three consecutive kickboxing victories.

Kongthoranee’s latest result was a unanimous-decision kickboxing debut win over Yuan Pengjie at The Inner Circle 32. Before that switch, his official record shows four Muay Thai defeats, including two against Nong-O Hama. He is pursuing a second win in the discipline, with the vacant championship picture providing the stakes beyond this rematch.

Published on November 6, 2026 at 4:43 am
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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