Nadaka Yoshinari Recalls How His First Thailand Loss Changed His Muay Thai

Nadaka Yoshinari says an early defeat in Thailand helped shape his approach to Muay Thai. In ONE Championship’s November 1 written interview, he traced that education to a fifth-grade trip encouraged by Eiwa Sports Gym chairman Natsuo Nakagawa.

Already a junior champion, he lost his first Thai contest. Fighting without headgear frightened him but also felt liberating. He returned to Japan fascinated by deeper clinching, kick-catching and balance-breaking techniques.

Learning to fight without a fixed plan

Watching children give their purses to their parents broadened his perspective. Later trips sometimes meant traveling without his parents, or alone. Rural events brought another challenge: matchups could be arranged or changed that day, unlike scheduled stadium cards.

He linked those surprises to staying composed in the ring, telling ONE:

But I think it gave me the ability to pick up [the skills] to not get thrown off by anything inside the ring.

The professional career that followed began at age 14 at Lumpinee Stadium. ONE’s athlete biography credits him with three Rajadamnern Stadium championships, a Lumpinee title, and WMC and WBC world championships. His southpaw stance and technical precision have since carried him into competition across two striking disciplines.

His promotional record currently contains seven wins without a defeat. The list includes decisions over Banluelok Sitwatcharachai and Numsurin Chor Ketwina, a third-round stoppage of Hamada Azmani, and a five-round decision against Songchainoi Kiatsongrit. ONE currently lists him at 165 centimeters, aged 25, and still representing Eiwa Sports Gym. Those different distances and methods show the range of assignments behind the undefeated ONE record, rather than seven repetitions of the same kind of finish.

The archival clip below shows Nadaka’s earlier promotional work against Hamada Azmani, not his childhood trip.

He captured the inaugural atomweight Muay Thai championship against Numsurin at ONE 173. His later kickboxing assignment against Har Ling Om ended in a three-round unanimous decision at ONE SAMURAI 3; it was not a defense of the Muay Thai belt.

The distinction involves more than a different championship label. ONE’s Muay Thai athletes use four-ounce gloves, with elbows and legal throws among the permitted finishing techniques. Atomweight kickboxers wear eight-ounce boxing gloves. Both sports use three-minute rounds, with five scheduled for world-title fights and three for ordinary bouts. The Har Ling Om decision and his five-round title defenses therefore represent different competitive formats.

The latest test came in Tokyo

His most recent appearance was a second successful title defense against Rifdean Masdor at ONE SAMURAI 4 on October 17. ONE records a TKO at 0:58 of round two inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena, extending his overall winning streak to 43 and bringing a US$100,000 performance bonus.

The promotion’s October 17 post below accompanies the most recent title defense, not a new event.

Rifdean caught him with a spinning backfist in the opening round, but Nadaka answered an advancing left hook with a left hook of his own for a knockdown. In the second, he avoided a push kick and another spinning attack before landing the decisive left head kick. His separate post-fight technical explanation addressed that counter; the new interview instead explains the childhood experiences preceding his stadium and ONE titles.