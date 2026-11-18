Nadaka Yoshinari would want several months to prepare for a kickboxing meeting with Ryujin Nasukawa. Discussing the hypothetical matchup in ONE Championship’s November 18 written interview, the atomweight Muay Thai champion suggested both men may need further development first.

He believes Nasukawa is not yet comfortable with Muay Thai, while kickboxing is not his own preferred discipline. If a contest under that ruleset were officially arranged, he told ONE:

“I’d want about three to six months to properly prepare for it.”

The remarks followed his ringside visit to Lumpinee on November 13. Banluelok Sitwatcharachai had recorded a fourth consecutive promotional win with a second-round knockout. Nadaka praised his increased strength, offensive output, range management and composure after a knockdown against a larger opponent. Maintaining his own title reign remains the priority as he sees the division becoming more demanding. He welcomed public recognition without considering his development finished, and described gratitude toward opponents rather than hatred. His love of Muay Thai keeps him training.

His First Kickboxing Appearance Exposed Specific Adjustments

This is not a request to enter an entirely unfamiliar sport. In a separate interview published September 16, Nadaka reflected on his unanimous-decision victory over Har Ling Om four days earlier at ONE SAMURAI 3 in Yokohama. Winning had not satisfied him: he had wanted a more complete performance and a finish.

His intended progression had been to wear the opponent down, then increase the pressure through the middle and later stages. Instead, he found Har Ling Om increasingly defensive from around the middle of the second round. The experience highlighted a difference between ending a sudden exchange and systematically breaking down someone concentrating on survival.

Adjusting automatic reactions presented another problem. He recalled being reminded that an action drawn from his Muay Thai instincts was not allowed. Other moments left him wishing he were competing under his usual rules. Nevertheless, the debut opened his mind to competing seriously in both sports. That September assessment was about lessons from an actual contest, not confirmation of the matchup now being discussed.

A Champion’s Existing Responsibilities Remain Separate

Nadaka’s official record lists seven ONE wins without defeat. His championship run began with a five-round decision over Numsurin Chor Ketwina at ONE 173, followed by another five-round decision against Songchainoi Kiatsongrit. The most recent defense ended at 0:58 of round two against Rifdean Masdor at ONE SAMURAI 4. His kickboxing decision over Har Ling Om sits between those latter two Muay Thai appearances; it did not put the atomweight Muay Thai belt at stake.

Nasukawa’s immediate scheduled assignment is against Raichi Nagai at ONE SAMURAI 5, at Tokyo’s EBARA WAVE Arena Ota on November 18. The official card identifies that contest as strawweight kickboxing. It shares the program with Joshua Pacio’s MMA championship defense against Keito Yamakita and Yugo Kato’s Muay Thai contest against Jurai Ishii, illustrating the distinct disciplines being staged on the same show.

ONE’s published rules give ordinary kickboxing contests three rounds of three minutes and championship contests five. The corresponding Muay Thai formats use the same round lengths, but permit elbows and legal throws. At bantamweight and below, kickboxers use eight-ounce boxing gloves rather than the four-ounce gloves used in ONE Muay Thai.