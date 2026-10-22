Maxi Hughes Questions Giorgio Visioli’s Ego Before Sheffield Fight

Maxi Hughes says Giorgio Visioli’s confidence will be tested under pressure on Saturday. In an October 22 Matchroom Boxing statement, he described the unbeaten lightweight’s attitude as youthful ego.

They meet October 24 at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on the Dalton Smith–Alberto Puello card. The promoter lists the WBC International Silver lightweight title for their contest, with Visioli entering at 11-0 and Hughes at 29-9-2.

Hughes challenges the confidence behind the callout

Hughes welcomed the younger boxer’s energy, then offered his own account of how the matchup developed. He said Visioli’s team and people around him had apparently been reluctant when his name was proposed.

That is Hughes’ account, not a confirmed admission from Visioli’s camp. He argued that challenging a young boxer’s willingness to face someone can provoke a determination to prove he is not afraid.

Hughes summed up the test this way:

“So, you know, there’s pressure there and he might think he enjoys it … we’ll see if he can deal with it.”

🗣 "@GiorgioVisioli is full of ego. Let's see if he can handle the pressure on Saturday" 👀@BOXERMAXIHUGHES upping the ante ahead of Saturday night 🍿#VisioliHughes | @DAZNBoxing | #SmithPuello pic.twitter.com/gHdWnogacH — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 22, 2026

Visioli keeps his attention on Saturday

In a separate official clip released earlier Thursday, Visioli was asked about Michael Gomez Jr and Louie O’Doherty. He dismissed their performances, said neither was on his level and expressed the opinion that Gomez had won their meeting. That assessment was his view of the fight, not a replacement for its official result.

Visioli also referred to O’Doherty’s subsequent interview before redirecting the discussion to Hughes. He maintained that he belonged above those other domestic rivals, but made clear that the opponent already booked was his immediate focus.

The confidence follows a period in which Visioli has had to learn beyond quick stoppages. In a separate interview, he explained that his team encouraged him to gain experience at English-title level rather than skip that stage. Joe Howarth’s sustained advance forced him to maintain concentration over ten rounds; he said that experience helped him feel calmer against Levi Giles.

Working with Mark Tibbs between fights, Visioli has focused on combining punches and reducing hesitation without maintaining full camp intensity throughout the entire break. He also acknowledged the significance of Hughes’ experience, expecting the former British champion to take the challenge seriously rather than surrender his position to a rising prospect.

Hughes is returning to lightweight after a short-notice move up to face Pierce O’Leary in March ended in a fifth-round stoppage defeat. Visioli has pointed to his opponent’s world-level experience as a reason to expect a determined challenge, rather than treating the veteran’s recent setback as a reliable measure of Saturday’s difficulty.

Visioli turned professional after signing with Matchroom in 2023. His debut came on the Cameron–Taylor rematch card that November and ended in a first-round stoppage. Further early finishes followed, but his route has since included longer examinations rather than an uninterrupted sequence of quick knockouts. Hughes now offers a substantially more experienced opponent than those Visioli encountered at the beginning of that progression.

The contrast builds on their earlier training-camp assessments, but Hughes’ latest pressure argument is a new fight-week statement. Smith’s main-event defense is for the WBC super lightweight championship. The official card lists the champion at 19-0 and Puello at 25-1. The same Sheffield show features Puello’s challenge to Smith, while Shannon Ryan faces Emma Dolan for British, Commonwealth and IBF Intercontinental super flyweight honors.