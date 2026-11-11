Marko Martinjak Says He Is In His Prime Before Askin Defense

Marko Martinjak says sponsorships and fight purses now let him concentrate entirely on training after financial difficulties in professional boxing. In Christian Stein’s November 11 written interview for Sherdog, the Croatian champion described his present working life:

I'm a full-time fighter. I live and breathe boxing.

The 35-year-old Zagreb native believes he is in his prime. He credited speed and aggression, accepting the risk of hurting his hands when punching at full force.

His sporting path began with taekwondo at six, followed by soccer and boxing at fourteen. He also recounted approximately three years in prison, linking that period to poor influences while working nightclub security. Now married with children, he emphasized patience and discipline.

Martinjak described his friendship with Mirko Filipovic and said he would help him spar if a proposed Fedor Emelianenko boxing match materialized. He said that proposed bout had not happened. He expects 100–150 supporters in London and is aiming for another knockout.

An Existing Title Defense, A New Personal Account

The immediate assignment is an already-announced bridgerweight championship defense against Matty Askin at BKB 61 on November 14. The promotion’s October 6 release placed that matchup in the co-main event, below Lee Selby and Ollie Sentance. The Croatian’s belt is at stake against an opponent making only his second appearance in this format.

BKB’s November 11 post also places Martinjak in London ahead of Saturday’s title defense.

The Emperor of bare knuckle has arrived in London 👑 Marko Martinjak puts his title on the line against Matty Askin on Saturday!#BKB61 | LIVE SAT NOV 14 | 📺 Visit https://t.co/YmDzuLDSX1 pic.twitter.com/OZA83cPHkD — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) November 11, 2026

The Championship Run Behind His Confidence

His confidence has a recent competitive foundation. At BKB 51, the promotion’s official account records a first-round knockout of former heavyweight champion and UFC veteran Ike Villanueva. It describes multiple knockdowns as Martinjak’s speed overwhelmed the challenger. That result is relevant to his emphasis on fast, forceful punching, but it does not establish how Askin will handle the same approach.

The bridgerweight reign began with a first-round knockout of Dan Podmore at the October 2025 Leeds show. BKB’s original event report identified Martinjak as its reigning super-cruiserweight champion when he added the second championship. The promotion subsequently highlighted titles across five career weight classes in its October 23, 2025 post; that retrospective distinction is not a claim that he currently holds five belts simultaneously.

Throughout his bare knuckle career, Marko Martinjak has held titles in FIVE different weight classes 🏆#BKB #BareKnuckle pic.twitter.com/8QBNn5b2C2 — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) October 23, 2025

Askin Brings A Different Bare-Knuckle Résumé

Askin brings a much shorter bare-knuckle history. His official athlete page lists a first-round knockout of Julian Kerr as his completed BKB victory, with Barnsley as his hometown and Blackpool as his fighting base. He previously held the British cruiserweight championship in conventional boxing. That gloved experience is distinct from the shorter record he brings to his forthcoming BKB championship challenge.

The detailed event listing specifies indigo at The O2, rather than the larger main arena in the same London complex. BKB’s announcement lists VICE TV and Telemundo for American coverage and talkSPORT for Britain and Ireland, placing the title defense on an established televised programme.

Aggression Is Not The Only Judging Criterion

Martinjak’s willingness to risk his hands remains his own competitive choice, not a safety assurance. Under BKB’s published unified rules, effective striking takes priority over aggression and control when judges separate fighters. The referee alone stops a contest and can consult the ringside physician about an injury. Those provisions matter when assessing an attack-first approach beyond its knockout potential.