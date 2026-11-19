Marat Grigorian is not picking a winner in Asadula Imangazaliev’s title rematch with Aslamjon Ortikov. His assessment centers on distance management and which fighter can adjust after their first meeting.

In a November 19 written interview published by ONE Championship, the Armenian kickboxer praised Imangazaliev’s ability to exploit his reach and Ortikov’s ability to read different opponents. He offered this qualification:

“I think the rematch will show who can make the better adjustments. One mistake could decide it.”

Grigorian also declined to separate Black Panther and Ubaid Hussain in the other quarterfinal. He expects their hunger to produce an aggressive contest, with small gloves making a clean opening particularly consequential. In his view, settling into the fight quickly and landing accurately could matter more than choosing a favorite beforehand. Black Panther enters on six consecutive wins, while Hussain’s 17-0 professional record includes eight ONE appearances. The latter’s November 20 bout is his first as a member of ONE’s main roster.

Those are assessments of two upcoming fights, not predictions of a specific stoppage or score. Grigorian expressed enthusiasm for the title rematch while acknowledging that both competitors impressed him in their initial encounter.

A rematch with two prizes in play

The Inner Circle 39 takes place on November 20 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Imangazaliev’s first defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai championship is also a Grand Prix quarterfinal, so a win carries both an immediate title outcome and a place in the last four.

Their first bout ended in a split decision for Imangazaliev after five rounds at The Inner Circle 20 on June 26. The official result remains important context for Grigorian’s reluctance to choose between them: this is a return meeting after a divided decision, not a new pairing without a competitive reference point. The November 20 date was set in the rematch announcement.

ONE’s tournament rules distinguish the championship bouts from the other matches in the bracket. Ordinary non-title contests run three three-minute rounds; fights involving the divisional belt run five. The title follows its holder through the competition rather than being reserved solely for the tournament final.

That arrangement gives the Black Panther–Hussain winner a direct route to the champion in the semifinals. If Ortikov wins the rematch, the championship changes hands before that next tournament stage. The eventual final is intended to decide both the divisional world championship and the separate Grand Prix crown.

Grigorian’s own tournament remains separate

Grigorian has a different final against Noiri ahead of him in ONE’s featherweight kickboxing tournament. Masaaki Noiri reached that matchup by split decision over Mohammad Siasarani at ONE SAMURAI 4 on October 17. Grigorian advanced after Luo Chao missed weight and was disqualified from their scheduled semifinal; he did not win a contested bout that night.

For viewers following Friday’s Muay Thai quarterfinals, ONE lists The Inner Circle broadcast at 6:30 p.m. in Thailand, equivalent to 11:30 a.m. GMT and 6:30 a.m. Eastern. The subscription stream is distinct from ONE Friday Fights 179, which starts two hours later through the promotion’s regional broadcast partners. The two shows share the venue but have separate viewing arrangements.