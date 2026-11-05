Kongthoranee Sor Sommai expects a more dangerous Taiki Naito when they meet again, while Naito believes his kickboxing experience can reverse their first result. In written remarks published by ONE Championship on November 5, both identified the vacant flyweight kickboxing title as a longer-term target.

Their rematch is the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 49 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. It is a flyweight kickboxing contest, not a second Muay Thai meeting or an announced championship bout. The card is headlined by Lucas Gabriel against promotional newcomer Magomed Magomedov in lightweight MMA.

Kongthoranee praised Naito’s improved speed, power and combinations across three straight wins. He wants more fluid combinations and greater finishing effectiveness himself, acknowledging that Naito presents a tougher kickboxing challenge. He nevertheless told ONE:

“I will definitely be your nightmare.”

He sees victory as progress toward title contention, not a guaranteed title shot. Naito wants the kickboxing belt before returning to Muay Thai. He credited Kongthoranee’s adaptation but anticipated more punching exchanges, claiming advantages in experience and precision. Seeking a clean finish, he has prepared right- and left-hand options without committing to one ending; he intends to react to the fight.

What changes from their 2023 meeting

The earlier meeting took place on October 20, 2023, at ONE Friday Fights 37. Kongthoranee won a unanimous decision after three rounds. ONE’s contemporary report described his left kicks attacking Naito’s torso and arm, with a straight left finding openings as the Japanese fighter responded. Those details belong to their first contest, not advance descriptions of anything that has happened in this rematch.

The change of discipline also changes the equipment. ONE’s published rules require eight-ounce boxing gloves for kickboxers at bantamweight and below, rather than the four-ounce gloves used in its Muay Thai bouts. Standard kickboxing contests run for three three-minute rounds with a minute between rounds. If the bout goes the distance, three judges score round by round under the 10-point-must system.

Different routes into the rematch

Naito’s recent results show why he is discussing both disciplines. His official record lists a majority-decision Muay Thai win over Johan Estupinan, a first-round Muay Thai knockout of Nakrob Fairtex, and a unanimous-decision kickboxing victory over Hyu at ONE SAMURAI 1. His current winning streak therefore spans two rulesets rather than three successive kickboxing outings. The former Shoot Boxing Japan champion represents Bell Wood Fight Team.

Kongthoranee’s record provides a different backdrop. Before beating Yuan Pengjie unanimously in his kickboxing debut at The Inner Circle 32, he had lost four consecutive Muay Thai appearances. Those included two decisions against Nong-O Hama, a decision against Aslamjon Ortikov and a second-round knockout against Asadula Imangazaliev. His latest victory marked a successful change of discipline, not an uninterrupted run of wins.

The U.S. and Canadian broadcast begins on Prime Video at 9 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Pacific on Friday, November 6, with an Amazon Prime membership. That corresponds to 9 a.m. in Bangkok on Saturday, November 7. ONE lists Sky Sports for British viewers at 2 a.m. GMT on Saturday. Regional availability and restrictions differ, so the Friday U.S. date and Saturday local date refer to the same show.