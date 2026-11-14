Kongnapa Seeks Knockout Bonus Before Another RED Title Bid

A knockout would mean more to Kongnapa Weerasakreck than another win on Sunday. The former RED lightweight champion wants a finish against Rintaro Yoshida to help take him back toward a KNOCK OUT title opportunity.

Their November 15 meeting is the co-main event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, scheduled for three rounds of three minutes under RED lightweight rules. It comes immediately before Minoru Kimura faces Ryuji Takashio in the separate UNLIMITED main event. The advertised schedule has doors at 6 p.m. and the opening fight at 6:20 p.m., local time.

In English paraphrase of his November 14 Japanese written interview, Kongnapa identified no particular danger in Yoshida’s game. He believes his usual training can produce a stoppage and wants the knockout award after a spell without finishes. He stressed an unassuming approach to earning the next step; the interview confirms no championship booking.

A 300,000-yen incentive for the co-main event

Eau de Vie is sponsoring a 300,000-yen knockout award for this specific pairing, according to the promotion’s November 12 announcement. A MAROOMS balance-ball chair and an Eau de Vie assortment are listed separately as winner prizes. Those advertised rewards do not disclose either athlete’s contracted purse.

Looking back at September’s victory over Chadd Collins, he was pleased to win on points but had wanted a knockout. Collins’ height and technique stood out more than his pressure. Kongnapa also described himself as WSR’s oldest fighter, enjoying work with younger teammates and hoping more gym members succeed. He wants to keep leading and display his Muay Thai technique.

Two decision wins frame the search for a finish

The official September 5 record gives Kongnapa a unanimous decision over Collins, with scores of 29-27, 30-27 and 30-27. His preceding listed bout, against Super Yay Chan on May 15, also ended in a points victory. The current finishing ambition therefore follows consecutive recorded wins rather than a need to end a losing streak.

The Thai southpaw is listed at 167 centimeters. Alongside his previous KNOCK OUT-RED lightweight championship, his official credentials include K-1 WORLD GP and Krush lightweight titles. The goal described in the interview is a return to championship competition, not a first experience of holding a major promotional belt.

Yoshida is listed at 178 centimeters and switches stances. His August 2 promotional debut ended in a majority-decision defeat against Bazooka Koki: one judge had it 29-29, while the other two favored Koki 29-28. The listed eleven-centimeter height difference is not a measured reach comparison.

RED allows elbows and knees from inside positioning, while prohibiting throws, attacks on a downed opponent and ground submissions. It normally uses open-finger gloves, although the organizer may use boxing gloves for less-experienced competitors. Those are the promotion’s published format rules, not a newly negotiated condition for this matchup.