Khamzat Chimaev Dismisses Colby Covington Friendship After RAF 14

Khamzat Chimaev is not approaching his next RAF opponent as a potential friend. After beating Robbie Lawler in Las Vegas, he dismissed the idea of becoming close with Colby Covington.

Their November 14 meeting is already scheduled for Abu Dhabi. RAF advertises it as a cruiserweight crossover championship main event at Etihad Arena, rather than another catchweight appearance. Chimaev represents the United Arab Emirates; Covington represents the United States.

Chimaev keeps Covington outside his circle

At the post-event press conference, Chimaev contrasted Covington with the teammates he considers family. He said:

“I’m not here to make a friend … I have my brothers with me.”

He also joked about pushing Covington out of the organization. Asked about deeper waters, he joked about competing on a mat and suggested Covington might supply the water through sweat. The exchange was banter, not an account of a match that has happened.

Elsewhere, he praised Lawler, welcomed wrestling whoever RAF offered, celebrated Brendan Allen and Pat Downey’s wins, and hoped they could train with him in Abu Dhabi. Asked about his upbeat mood, he pointed to his changed circumstances and earnings rather than describing a new UFC agreement.

Two unbeaten RAF records meet in Abu Dhabi

The promotion lists Chimaev at 4-0. His recorded wins came against Dillon Danis in June, Tyron Woodley in early September, Gilbert Burns later that month and Lawler on October 23. Those are wrestling appearances; they do not add wins to his professional MMA record.

Importantly, Burns did score against him. The official RAF 13 entry reads 15-4, so a question’s premise that nobody had scored on Chimaev should not be treated as an accurate description of his entire run. His latest victory was a shutout, but his overall RAF history is not four scoreless opponents.

Chimaev’s win over Lawler was officially recorded as an 11-0 first-period technical fall. RAF credited him with three takedowns and Lawler with none. The final tally matters because the match has also been described elsewhere as ending at ten points; the promotion’s completed record supplies eleven.

Covington arrives with a longer RAF winning streak. His official profile lists five victories without a defeat, including a 5-4 decision over Chris Weidman and wins against Danis and Luke Rockhold. He then beat Arman Tsarukyan 5-2 in July before recording a 10-0 result against Belal Muhammad in September.

Danis provides one shared opponent, but the scorelines were different: Covington’s profile records a 14-4 victory, while Chimaev’s June result was 10-0. Those matches were months apart. A comparison of the numbers alone does not show that either man will reproduce the same performance against the other in November.

That sequence gives the November matchup a different competitive context from Lawler’s debut. Covington has already negotiated a close decision and faced an opponent who returned to win another crossover championship. Chimaev’s confidence does not establish how their styles will interact, and Friday’s result does not settle the scheduled title contest.

RAF’s Abu Dhabi card also lists Tsarukyan against Neiman Gracie in a separate catchweight crossover co-main event. It is not a rematch with Covington, nor is it the same championship assignment as Chimaev’s main event.