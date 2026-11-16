Kengo Murata Credits Thailand Camp For New Ideas Before Chikara Iwao Bout

Kengo Murata says two weeks in Thailand expanded his options before facing Chikara Iwao at K-1 Revenge II on November 23.

In K-1’s November 14 written interview, Murata described learning unfamiliar ideas at Superbon’s gym and during a one-day visit to Asahisa Dojo. Traveling alone without knowing the language also tested him mentally. He described an intense, unfamiliar experience rather than a holiday.

Kengo Murata Expects A Different Performance Against Chikara Iwao

Murata said his coach noticed improved body kicks and suggested fans might see a more Muay Thai-influenced approach. He still respects Iwao’s power despite his loss and expects a finish.

He was dissatisfied with his own last performance, saying he felt too settled. Although confident about eventually reversing his loss to champion Riamu, he emphasized that Iwao is the immediate assignment. These remarks are paraphrased from Japanese.

This is a selection fight: three winners compete for two December places, with a February title opportunity beyond.

A Developing Contender Meets A More Experienced Opponent

K-1 lists Murata at 10 wins and one loss, with five knockouts. The 23-year-old represents ALONZA ABLAZE and competes from an orthodox stance. His official biography traces his martial arts background to karate at age three, followed by success in national and international competition and K-1’s amateur system.

His professional debut came in June 2023. The current results table records a decision over Ryuto Uchida, then wins against Kensei Miyamoto, Kaito Horii and Takumi Shima during his early progression. More recently, the table lists Haruto in April and Isshi in July, following the November 2025 meeting with Riamu. That sequence places the forthcoming assignment after two appearances this year, not immediately after his championship setback.

Iwao brings a longer professional record: K-1’s current profile lists 17 wins, six defeats and one draw, including nine knockout victories. The 28-year-old represents POWER OF DREAM. His biography documents a lengthy absence following a motorcycle accident, then a return in August 2022. Victories over Naoya Ogura, Airuto and Koki established a run of first-round finishes after that comeback. His latest listed appearance was against Kaito Kikuchi in July.

In his November 13 written training update, Murata said his hardest preparation was finished, thanked his supporters and promised to stay focused until the fight. He also encouraged Hashimoto.

Where The Fight Fits On K-1 Revenge II

The current official card, which also features Ryota Ishida against Toma, places Iwao-Murata second on the main program at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. Their super bantamweight contest is scheduled at 55 kilograms for three three-minute rounds, with an extension round if required. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. local time, and the main program begins at 6 p.m.

The promotion lists ABEMA coverage from 5:30 p.m. Japan time on fight day, with ABEMA Live among the overseas options. Availability depends on the viewer’s territory, rather than one uniform worldwide broadcast arrangement.