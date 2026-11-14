Keito Yamakita Awaits First Child Ahead Of Joshua Pacio Title Challenge

Keito Yamakita is preparing for a world-title challenge and the arrival of his first child in the same week.

In a November 14 written interview with ONE Championship, he said his wife expects their first son the day after his fight. The due date is an estimate, not a birth announcement. He described relief after wanting a child for some time, mixed with worry and growing excitement. He acknowledged that he is still growing into the idea of fatherhood.

“Now I have my son to do it for as well, so that gives me even more motivation.”

Yamakita hopes his son will eventually watch him compete and admire a champion father. His wife prioritizes his safe return. He described feeling capable of giving 120 percent, figurative motivation rather than a measurable advantage, and believes a hungry challenger has a psychological edge. He also wants to win for the people who support him.

Five wins lead to the Tokyo title challenge

The scheduled championship match against Joshua Pacio headlines ONE SAMURAI 5 on Wednesday, November 18, at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo. It is a strawweight MMA title contest, distinct from the kickboxing and Muay Thai matches elsewhere on the mixed-discipline card. No result has been determined.

The promotion’s athlete record lists Yamakita at 6-1 in ONE, with five consecutive victories. His two most recent wins came on the organization’s Japanese series: he submitted Ryohei Kurosawa at 1:31 of Round 2 at ONE SAMURAI 1, then Koyuru Tanoue at 4:37 of the opening round at ONE SAMURAI 2.

Before those submissions, he won a unanimous decision over Lito Adiwang and a split decision over Yosuke Saruta. The streak began with a first-round submission of Jeremy Miado at ONE 166: Qatar. Those results followed his unanimous-decision loss to Bokang Masunyane at ONE 165.

His official profile identifies a wrestling background in Inabe, Mie Prefecture, and a previous Pancrase strawweight championship. It describes freestyle wrestling and developing Brazilian jiu-jitsu as the foundations of his MMA approach. Three of his six promotional victories are submissions; the remaining wins are decisions. That is his record entering this opportunity, not a prediction of how the title fight will unfold.

Pacio brings a different championship history

The reigning champion first captured this belt from Yoshitaka Naito by unanimous decision in September 2018. After losing it to Saruta, he regained it in an immediate rematch, according to the promotion’s biography.

Pacio later lost the championship to Jarred Brooks in December 2022. Their March 2024 rematch ended with Brooks disqualified for an illegal slam; Pacio then won the February 2025 trilogy by second-round TKO. ONE’s current record lists a subsequent submission of Mansur Malachiev at 4:23 of Round 1.