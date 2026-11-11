Keith Thurman Plans To Disrupt Vergil Ortiz’s Rhythm

Keith Thurman wants to interrupt Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s rhythm rather than concede the younger contender’s return. In remarks from the October 28 Los Angeles launch, reproduced in PBC’s November 1 written feature, he framed their December 5 contest as a chance to rebuild after losing to Sebastian Fundora.

Thurman argued that styles matter more than his previous performance. He recalled beating unbeaten opponents, compared this challenge with Diego Chaves and welcomed remaining active. He felt he had begun settling against Fundora without showing his best.

“I’m gonna do everything in my arsenal to break up his rhythm.”

Ortiz’s response was measured: he admired Thurman’s earlier welterweight career and would gather information before pursuing a finish. He rejected treating the veteran lightly because of a defeat and emphasized seeking worthwhile opponents rather than refusing difficult assignments.

The Setback Behind Thurman’s Assessment

Fundora stopped Thurman in the sixth round on March 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. PBC’s official report places the intervention at 1:17, with referee Thomas Taylor ending the WBC super welterweight championship contest after a sustained attack. The champion’s attack included an uppercut that cut Thurman near his left eye before the intervention.

At the time, Thurman disputed the intervention, saying he still had more to offer and believing it came prematurely. Fundora’s own assessment emphasized his preparation and development against high-level opposition. The official statistical summary recorded a 96-26 advantage in landed punches for the champion, with Thurman connecting on only three jabs.

That defeat followed a third-round stoppage of Brock Jarvis in Sydney in March 2025. The promotion’s current fight history separates those appearances from his February 2022 unanimous-decision victory over Mario Barrios. His recent schedule has therefore included long gaps as well as the latest championship setback; the coming assignment is not a defense of a belt he currently holds.

This is a redemption fight. I always want to fight the best. Thurman had the opportunity to fight Ortiz last year. It didn’t happen then, it’s happening now, and an active @keithfthurmanjr is good for boxing. #OrtizThurman #BenavidezCieslak pic.twitter.com/mTqRjMAw3m — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) October 28, 2026

His Chaves comparison has a specific precedent. The official record lists a tenth-round knockout of the Argentine at San Antonio’s AT&T Center on July 27, 2013. Thurman subsequently unified welterweight championships by beating Danny Garcia on a split decision in March 2017, after a unanimous-decision win over Shawn Porter the preceding June. Those results explain the experience he is invoking, without establishing how he will handle Ortiz.

Ortiz Arrives After A Different Kind Of Layoff

Ortiz’s last completed contest was against Erickson Lubin on November 8, 2025. The WBC’s final account records a second-round stoppage at 1:30 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It describes a combination forcing Lubin against the ropes before the referee intervened. Ortiz retained the interim super welterweight championship, rather than winning a full middleweight world title that night. The December date places more than a year between appearances.

The confirmed Arizona card lists their meeting as a twelve-round middleweight co-main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. PBC does not advertise a championship for their pairing. David Benavidez’s cruiserweight unification against Michal Cieslak is the separate headline attraction, with the pay-per-view scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific on DAZN through Prime Video. Those broadcast times are not promised ring-walk times for Ortiz and Thurman.