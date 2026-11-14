Juri Umaki Builds Distance Game For KNOCK OUT Debut

Juri Umaki is rebuilding his distance game before his KNOCK OUT debut against Gongphiphop Weerasakreck. In a November 14 official Japanese interview, translated and paraphrased here in English, he described new punching and kicking work at Morita Kickboxing Gym.

Their November 15 assignment at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall is a super-welterweight contest under RED rules, scheduled for three three-minute rounds. It is the sixth bout on a program that also includes Chadd Collins against Kyohei Furumura and Kongnapa Weerasakreck against Rintaro Yoshida.

The 191-centimeter fighter wants to land without conceding exchanges, but acknowledged that shorter opponents can be awkward. Work commitments brought him to Chiba; he remains affiliated with Okayama Gym. He credited Morita’s coaches and senior fighters with improving his range management.

He identified Gongphiphop’s body kicks, elbows and clinch as dangers. His only previous Thai opponent beat him by decision in November 2024. The new open-finger gloves have also exposed gaps in defenses that worked with boxing gloves.

RED permits elbows, clinch work and knees. The promotion generally uses open-finger gloves in this format, while allowing boxing gloves for less-experienced competitors at its discretion. Ground attacks, submissions and throws are prohibited. That separates this assignment from the UNLIMITED rules being used for the show’s main event.

Saturday’s official written weigh-in report records Umaki at 69.75 kilograms and Gongphiphop at 69.70. Those are event scale readings, not the nominal 70-kilogram figures on their athlete profiles. Both are below the super-welterweight limit.

Umaki began Kyokushin at five, followed his younger brother into kickboxing and paused combat sports during high school to concentrate on javelin. He wants a stoppage, continued appearances and eventually the RED belt, while starting a winning run for teammates competing in December.

A November 13 written post also connected his throwing background with his hope of winning, playfully promising to show a former javelin athlete’s strength. That message accompanied the promotion’s announcement of a post-show ball-throwing activity for victorious fighters.

Two debutants arrive with different experience

The official athlete register lists Umaki’s record as 10 wins, seven losses and no draws, with two knockouts, across 17 kickboxing appearances as of October. It identifies him as a former Japan Kickboxing Innovation super-welterweight champion and an X-FIGHT titleholder. His birthplace is Soja in Okayama Prefecture.

Gongphiphop’s separate official profile lists 42 wins, 16 losses and four draws across 62 appearances as of November. The Thai fighter stands 179 centimeters, making him 12 centimeters shorter. His own newly published interview concerns a different stylistic adjustment, rather than Umaki’s preparation.

The organizer’s bout-specific awards notice assigns this sixth match a 150,000-yen knockout prize sponsored by Hanumaen, alongside winner’s gifts. That is separate from the 300,000-yen knockout awards allocated to the top three bouts. No result or award has yet been earned.