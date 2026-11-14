Joshua Pacio Welcomes Grappling Test Against Keito Yamakita At ONE SAMURAI 5

Joshua Pacio has abandoned a defense-first approach to grappling. In a November 14 interview with ONE Championship, he described the change before facing Keito Yamakita.

Pacio credited coach Gibran Langbayan with deepening his understanding after Lions Nation MMA formed in 2023. He emphasized accepting taps, learning from partners and improving incrementally.

For me, it’s normal to tap in training. I have no ego.

He described gi training and entering jiu-jitsu tournaments, which he intends to continue in Masters competition after retiring from professional MMA. He now regards grappling as an attacking option.

A submission win behind the champion’s confidence

His latest strawweight championship appearance gives that discussion an immediate competitive reference. ONE’s official athlete record lists a first-round submission over Mansur Malachiev at 4:23 at ONE Friday Fights 161 and The Inner Circle 21. It followed a second-round TKO victory over Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar, where the recorded stoppage time was 4:22.

In the new interview, Pacio highlighted his escape from Malachiev’s rear-naked choke before securing his own. He credited repeated drills and demanding training rounds, rather than instant improvement. He also recalled receiving a purple belt after the Brooks trilogy bout.

His own training photographs add another view of that commitment. In an earlier Instagram post from Lions Nation MMA, Pacio appears in a black gi and purple belt beside two training partners. In the accompanying Filipino-language caption, paraphrased here in English, he joked that he was smiling despite having felt like a crumpled plastic bottle during the session.

Why Yamakita is a relevant test

Yamakita’s recent finishes explain why this change matters now. ONE’s official record lists submissions over Koyuru Tanoue in the first round at ONE SAMURAI 2 and Ryohei Kurosawa in the second round at ONE SAMURAI 1. He brings a freestyle wrestling background and a previous Pancrase strawweight championship, making Pacio’s willingness to engage on the mat directly relevant to this particular defense.

Another post shows Pacio wearing a purple-belt gi and a medal on a jiu-jitsu podium. In his original English caption, he reported winning gold despite feeling unwell and thanked his professor. He credited his professor in the message, connecting the competitive outing with his work on the training mats.

The championship bout headlines ONE SAMURAI 5 at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo on Wednesday, November 18. ONE’s current event listing gives Yamakita a 13-1 professional record. Pacio enters as defending champion; the match remains scheduled, with no result yet. It is a separate development from Yamakita’s account of preparing for fatherhood, which explains the challenger’s own motivation.

Also on the mixed-discipline card are Brooks versus Tatsumitsu Wada and Ryujin Nasukawa’s revised kickboxing matchup.