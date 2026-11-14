Josh Kelly Expects Unfamiliar Stylistic Test Against Jaron Ennis

Josh Kelly expects an unfamiliar stylistic examination against Jaron Ennis, while trainer Adam Booth considers the assignment more complicated than the fight that made Kelly a world champion. Matchroom’s November 14 written account of their Los Angeles launch press conference sets out their assessment.

Kelly said neither man has faced this particular combination of skills. He distinguished Ennis from the aggressive, hard-hitting opponents he has previously encountered. He sees underdog status as freedom from outside expectations, accepts the lessons of his early career without regret and believes he belongs at this level.

Booth expects more than a simple game plan

Booth contrasted the discipline-focused plan for Bakhram Murtazaliev with Ennis’s varied styles, accuracy, strength and intelligence. He praised the American’s development alongside his father, outside major promotional structures. His confidence in Kelly came with a qualification: the fighter can rise with a challenge but dip when the stimulus is missing.

“I am absolutely convinced that he is ready for this moment.”

The championship route behind that comparison

Kelly’s January assignment was an IBF super welterweight title challenge in Newcastle. Matchroom’s original event record places Murtazaliev opposite him at Utilita Arena on January 31. That was a world-title opportunity in England; his next unification sends him abroad as the defending IBF champion.

The promoter’s separate November 11 announcement records that Kelly won that January contest and defended against Caoimhin Agyarko in Saudi Arabia in July. It lists him at 19-1-1 with nine knockouts. Ennis brings an unbeaten 36-fight record and 32 stoppages, with the WBA and WBO belts on his side.

The WBA’s own account of Ennis’s June victory over Xander Zayas identifies the seventh round as the finish. It describes repeated knockdowns and sustained physical pressure before the referee intervened. That official report supplies a concrete example of the danger Booth is preparing for, rather than treating a trainer’s praise as proof of an inevitable outcome.

Kelly has previous experience boxing in the United States. His official profile records a draw with Ray Robinson in New York in June 2019 and a subsequent appearance in Phoenix. It also identifies David Avanesyan as the opponent who handed him his first professional defeat, providing context for his reference to a different career journey.

The already announced February 27 unification is scheduled for State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Matchroom lists TNT, truTV and DAZN as co-exclusive U.S. broadcasters, with DAZN carrying it worldwide. Sebastian Fundora’s WBC championship remains outside this three-belt contest; a victory would not by itself make either participant undisputed.