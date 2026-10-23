Jonathan Di Bella Welcomes Wang Junguang’s Title Challenge

Wang Junguang has the champion’s attention. Jonathan Di Bella endorsed a strawweight kickboxing title challenge in an October 23 interview with ONE after Wang’s win over Prajanchai.

The champion scored that contest three rounds to none, rather than a split decision. He praised Wang’s hunger, aggression and conditioning, while saying Prajanchai looked less fit than when they fought. That is Di Bella’s assessment, not a medical finding.

He also recalled an earlier proposed meeting with Wang collapsing during the COVID-19 period because flights and quarantine complicated travel. He accepted that Wang had earned another chance after previously challenging Sam-A, but remained confident about the outcome. He said his obligation was to deliver regardless of who stood opposite him. Di Bella said:

“I do think somebody’s going to get knocked out in this fight. And it’s not going to be me.”

What Di Bella Saw In Bangkok

Wang’s latest win came at The Inner Circle 35 on October 16 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The official result was a split decision after three rounds of kickboxing. Prajanchai entered as the reigning strawweight Muay Thai champion; that separate championship was not transferred by this result.

The promotion’s account describes Wang using front kicks and unusual footwork to force exchanges early, then sustaining pressure as Prajanchai answered with left hands and body kicks. In the last round, Wang attacked the body and worked knees while his opponent responded with straight punches. The decision took his reported record to 31-7.

Their Routes Through Prajanchai

The common opponent gives Di Bella a direct reference point. His official competition record lists a five-round unanimous-decision loss to Prajanchai, followed by a win over Rui Botelho and an interim-title victory against Sam-A. He then defeated Prajanchai over five rounds in their October 2025 rematch to unify the kickboxing championship.

Di Bella’s latest listed title defense was another five-round unanimous decision, this time against Zhang Peimian at The Inner Circle 22. Zhang was also the opponent he defeated when he first won the vacant belt in October 2022. Those are completed championship bouts, distinct from the three-round contest that put Wang back in contention.

A title challenge would also change the length of the assignment. ONE’s kickboxing rules prescribe three three-minute rounds for regular bouts and five for world championships, with a minute between rounds. The promotion scores each round using the ten-point-must system. Winning a three-round contender bout is therefore not the same competitive assignment as taking a champion’s belt over five.

Wang’s own ONE record includes a five-round unanimous-decision loss to Sam-A at Mark Of Greatness and a later split-decision defeat against Aslanbek Zikreev. His win over Prajanchai therefore changes the recent competitive picture without erasing those earlier results.

No date or signed title bout was announced in the interview.