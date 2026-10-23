JoJo Diaz Expects December BKB Return, Sees Vargas Fight In Boxing

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. says he expects to return to BKB in Los Angeles on December 5, while viewing a possible Emiliano Vargas fight as a separate boxing opportunity for 2027. He outlined those plans in an interview published October 23.

Diaz said his left hand was swollen following his Newcastle appearance and anticipated a couple of weeks to recover before resuming training. He did not identify a December opponent.

“I just don’t think it’s gonna happen in BKB. I think it’ll be a boxing match.”

That was his distinction when discussing Vargas. He floated Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas or Los Angeles, without announcing a finalized agreement.

His disputed knockdown does not change the official Newcastle result

The former champion believed he had beaten Brian Hyslop, describing a scored knockdown as a push. He credited his opponent’s conditioning, but criticized the officiating. Diaz also attributed his weight difficulty to overseas travel and said he intended to make weight next time.

BKB’s finalized results list Hyslop as the split-decision winner over Diaz. That is the official outcome, separate from the loser’s assessment of the knockdown and judging. No reversal is listed in that record.

BKB’s published rules give the referee responsibility for distinguishing a knockdown from a slip. A legal strike must precede the defined contact with the canvas, or a fighter must be hanging defenselessly on the ropes. Those provisions explain the significance of Diaz’s objection, without establishing that his account is correct.

The original weigh-in notice provides the precise weight figures: Diaz registered 142.8 pounds against Hyslop’s 140.0. The contest was listed at super lightweight, making Diaz’s excess 2.8 pounds against that limit. His discussion of struggling to lose the final pounds should not be mistaken for the official measured margin.

The Newcastle event took place at Utilita Arena on October 10. Its title main event paired Rolando Dy with Scott McHugh, while Diaz’s appearance was part of the supporting card. The published weights were issued the previous afternoon, before the fight rather than as a retrospective estimate.

The Los Angeles show exists; his matchup remains unnamed

BKB currently lists its December 5 Los Angeles event at the Orpheum Theatre, identifying Ortiz–Malignaggi as the headlining attraction. That provides a promotional event listing for the date Diaz discussed, not independent confirmation of his own opponent or the proposed Vargas contest.

His move into bare-knuckle competition began with his BKB signing and Los Angeles debut plans. The promotion’s fighter history records his first-round knockout of Nate Williams at the BKB 56 show headlined by Victor Ortiz. His next appearance would put him back in the city where he started that transition, rather than requiring another trip to Britain.