Johan Ghazali Welcomes Rustam Yunusov Fight After Actor Criticism

Johan Ghazali is willing to face Rustam Yunusov again. In remarks published by ONE Championship on October 22, he answered his rival’s criticism without announcing a booking.

Yunusov had dismissed fighting actors. Ghazali answered by boasting about his appearance, wealth and influence, treating the insult as a compliment, then addressed a potential matchup:

“Rustam, you’ve been calling for this fight for a while. If the fans want to see it, I have no problem.”

He predicted another win and joked about making a film afterward. He recalled three IFMA youth meetings: Yunusov won twice before Ghazali won in 2022. Ghazali remembered competing at approximately 38 kilograms, then 57 and 60, expressing uncertainty about the first weight.

That youth history has a surviving video record. Rentap Muay Thai Gym, Ghazali’s team, uploaded their 2022 meeting under both competitors’ names. Its description identifies a final in the 14–15-year-old male youth division at 60 kilograms. The recording below is archival footage of that encounter, not a newly staged fight or the interview in which Ghazali delivered his latest response.

Ghazali acknowledged the challenge of Yunusov’s southpaw stance but questioned the opposition behind his nine-fight ONE streak. He considered his own schedule tougher; that is his assessment, not an independent ranking.

Their Recent Opponents Explain The Comparison

ONE’s current bout history lists Ghazali’s latest victory as a three-round unanimous decision over Diego Paez at ONE Friday Fights 175 and The Inner Circle 35. Before that, he lost decisions to Ramadan Ondash and Shimon Yoshinari. His earlier meeting with Paez had also ended in defeat, by split decision. The rematch therefore changed the outcome against one opponent without erasing the other losses.

Yunusov’s promotion record remains unblemished: nine wins from nine appearances. The official athlete listing separates those victories into three knockouts and six unanimous decisions. Suriyanlek Por Yenying is the latest opponent in that sequence, following decision wins over Decho Mavinn Muaythai and Khunponnoi Sor Sommai. His record establishes the streak Ghazali was discussing; the disagreement concerns the standard of opposition, rather than whether those wins occurred.

Ghazali’s willingness to revisit this rivalry also differs from the opponent he singled out earlier this week. In his separate discussion of an Ondash rematch, he disputed their July result and wanted another chance at that matchup. Ondash, however, already has a November 13 Grand Prix assignment against Yoshinari. Those remarks and the new Yunusov response describe Ghazali’s preferences; neither establishes that ONE has changed a tournament bout or agreed to a fourth youth-rivalry meeting.