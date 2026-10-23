Jay Rodriguez Details Tackett’s Fast Start Before UFC BJJ 13 Rematch

Jay Rodriguez expects William Tackett’s opening pace to test his improved game when they meet for a third time at UFC BJJ 13. In an October 23 interview with Dan Kuhl, Rodriguez acknowledged two defeats, both more than two years ago, while describing his opponent as creative, alert to opportunities and more complete than his previous UFC BJJ adversary.

“He’s really good at starting strong. In a lot of his matches, he can start the round really, really quickly, at a high intensity.”

He pointed to broader skills of his own, back attacks, an inverted D’Arce and using the Bowl’s curved edge to restrict guard recovery. Rather than predict a finish, he promised maximum effort. Away from competition, a roughly 25-pound bulking effort largely reversed when training resumed; he now estimates 195 pounds, down from a 205-pound peak.

A September finish leads into the title opportunity

The immediate competitive evidence is Rodriguez’s September 24 victory over Kevin Beuhring at UFC BJJ 11. The official result records an inverted D’Arce submission at 2:54 of Round 2. That was a promotional debut, not a previous title win, and it explains why his latest assessment centers on a technique already successful in the Bowl.

In the promotion’s account of that match, Beuhring worked predominantly from his back while Rodriguez pressed forward. Referee Jason Herzog restarted them standing after a passive opening. A late guard pass improved Rodriguez’s position in the first round; in the second, he advanced into mount before securing the choke.

UFC BJJ posted the following footage on October 23 to promote next Thursday’s appearance. It shows the earlier Beuhring finish, not a new match or a result against Tackett.

For the earlier rivalry, the archive below is the publisher’s 2024 ADCC North American Trials meeting. Its April 2024 upload is historical context, not the recording of Rodriguez’s new interview.

What is at stake on October 29

The upcoming meeting is for the vacant middleweight championship at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. UFC’s October 19 card announcement identifies Ronaldo Junior as the division’s previous champion. Its earlier matchup announcement says Tackett lost a previous title opportunity to Junior, then beat Manuel Ribamar and Fedor Nikolov. Those are separate opponents and results, not additional meetings with Rodriguez.

The official card gives the middleweight limit as 83.9 kilograms, approximately 185 pounds. UFC’s matchup announcement dates the pair’s earlier ADCC Trials encounters to 2023 and 2024. Their next appearance therefore moves the rivalry from a qualifying tournament to a professional championship match, with a different competition surface and a belt available.

The other championship match pairs Jalen Fonacier with Kleber Barboza at bantamweight. That vacancy followed Mikey Musumeci’s decision to prioritize MMA training. Musumeci’s announcement left open future grappling appearances; it did not announce a booked MMA debut.

Nick Rodriguez returns after his title draw with Mason Fowler and meets Natã Tenca at light heavyweight. Ffion Davies meets Jaine Fragoso, Pat Downey faces Ian Daube, Liam Crelinsten takes on Seiilkhan Bolatbek, Martin Gonzalez draws João Nicolite, and Tristan Sainz meets David Weintraub. The official UFC BJJ hub lists the broadcast on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.