Jake Paul Says He Will Retire If Cedric Doumbe Beats Him

Jake Paul has attached a career-ending condition to his return: he says he will retire if Cedric Doumbe beats him. The pledge appears in MVP’s official written account of their November 10 press conference in Paris. His declaration is a personal commitment, not an announced contractual retirement clause.

100% retiring if I lose to this guy. Sure, like 100%.

Paul simultaneously maintained that becoming a boxing world champion within two or three years was possible. He denied underestimating Doumbe, describing serious preparation despite calling him a tune-up opponent. His prediction was a stoppage in the third or fourth round, based on weaknesses he claimed to see in Doumbe’s defense. Those are his assessments, not established deficiencies or a guaranteed result.

Doumbe offered a different forecast in the same written release: a second-round knockout, or a later finish after extending the contest on his coach’s advice. He said he would respect Paul as a boxer if Paul beat him.

Jake Paul and Cédric Doumbé come FACE TO FACE for the first time 😳 Tickets go ON SALE Sun, Nov 15th🎟️ ———

Thursday, December 24th

Coca-Cola Arena – Dubai, UAE@visitdubai @dubaisc #PaulDoumbe pic.twitter.com/x4J2a2QHVe — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 10, 2026

The Stakes Have Changed, Not The Boxing Rules

The contest itself was already announced on November 2. Paul and Doumbe are booked for December 24 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, with eight rounds, a 200-pound limit and 10-ounce gloves. This is professional boxing, not an MMA bout or a kickboxing contest. The retirement promise is a new statement about the consequences Paul would attach to defeat, rather than a change to those competitive terms.

Everything is on the line in December 👀 Thursday, Dec 24th | Tickets on sale Sunday, November 15 at 12pm GST/9am CET | #PaulDoumbe pic.twitter.com/knIbIMuX3C — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 10, 2026

MVP’s original announcement listed Paul at 12-2 with seven knockouts and Doumbe at 1-0 in boxing. It separately recorded Doumbe’s 6-1 MMA mark, with six knockout victories. His records across different disciplines therefore do not describe the same level of professional boxing experience. The promoter also described this as Paul’s first professional appearance in Dubai.

.@JakePaul & @CedricDoumbe see weakness 😳 Thursday, Dec 24th | Tickets on sale Sunday, November 15 at 12pm GST/9am CET | #PaulDoumbe pic.twitter.com/F3uoHLe9Yx — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 10, 2026

A Comeback After The Joshua Knockout

The comeback follows his defeat to Anthony Joshua in Miami on December 19, 2025. MVP’s original results release records a knockout at 1:31 of the sixth round at Kaseya Center. That match was a sanctioned heavyweight contest scheduled for eight three-minute rounds. Joshua was a former two-time unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, making that assignment a different kind of test from facing a decorated kickboxer under boxing rules.

There was a documented rankings consequence, too. In its December 2025 movements report, the WBA removed the then-No. 15 Paul from its cruiserweight list because he had lost by knockout. That historical decision should not be confused with a current ranking or a promised title opportunity.

Doumbe’s strongest championship credentials come from kickboxing. GLORY’s own profile lists him as retired from its welterweight division, with 12 promotional wins, three defeats and six knockouts. It gives his fighting weight there as 76.5 kilograms. Those figures help distinguish the background he brings to this matchup from his boxing record; neither his kickboxing status nor those victories award him a boxing championship.

General ticket sales are scheduled for November 15, following a November 14 presale. In the original event announcement, MVP said the remaining bouts and global distribution details would be disclosed later. A prior streaming partnership is not confirmation of the broadcaster for this card.