Gongphiphop Adjusts Style For KNOCK OUT Debut Against Juri Umaki

Gongphiphop Weerasakreck has adjusted his fighting style for his KNOCK OUT debut against Juri Umaki. In a November 14 written interview, he explained that his gym’s chairman urged him to become a more fan-appealing fighter in Japan. He left the specifics for fight night.

In English paraphrase of the Japanese interview, he regards Umaki as ordinary and identifies no particular threat after watching footage. He is unconcerned by their height difference, citing experience against taller opponents in Thailand. This will be his first open-finger-glove bout, although the equipment was already available at his gym; he believes the gloves suit Muay Thai clinching.

The match is scheduled for November 15 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. It is a RED super-welterweight contest over three rounds of three minutes, listed sixth on the eleven-fight card. The main event pairs Minoru Kimura with Ryuji Takashio under the different UNLIMITED format. Doors are advertised for 6 p.m., with the opening bout at 6:20 p.m., local time.

A previous KODO appearance in Oita ended in a draw, he recalled. Gymmate Kongnapa’s success introduced him to KNOCK OUT. He wants a knockout bonus and enough impact to earn another invitation. Those are ambitions, not a result or promised future booking.

Two orthodox fighters separated by twelve centimeters

His official promotional profile lists the Thai athlete as an orthodox super-welterweight at 179 centimeters and 70 kilograms. Born in Sisaket on June 10, 2004, he is 22. The profile records 42 wins, 16 losses and four draws, adding to 62 appearances. That arithmetic differs from the interview footer’s 61-bout total; the individual outcomes are consistent.

Umaki is listed at 191 centimeters, producing the twelve-centimeter height difference discussed in the interview. His profile also identifies an orthodox stance and a 70-kilogram weight. The Okayama-born fighter, 28, is a former JAPAN KICKBOXING INNOVATION super-welterweight champion and an X-FIGHT super-welterweight champion. His October record lists ten wins and seven losses, including two knockout victories. In a separate written post, Umaki reported clearing the weigh-in and said he wanted to showcase Muay Thai in a performance worthy of the promotion.

Open-finger gloves meet RED’s standing rules

RED permits elbows and knees from inside positioning while prohibiting throws, attacks on grounded opponents and submissions. Open-finger gloves are the normal equipment in the published format, with boxing gloves possible at the organizer’s discretion for less-experienced competitors. His equipment assessment concerns adapting to standing exchanges, not adding ground fighting.

The November 12 sponsor announcement lists a 150,000-yen knockout award for Gongphiphop-Umaki from a restaurant sponsor. A MAROOMS balance-ball chair and an Eau de Vie assortment are separate winner prizes. The release does not disclose contracted purses. Other matches, including Chadd Collins’ appearance, have their own listed sponsors.