Kyohei Furumura Eyes Chadd Collins Upset To Launch KNOCK OUT Title Run

Kyohei Furumura wants a Chadd Collins upset to launch a KNOCK OUT championship run. In a November 13 interview with Takumi Nakamura, he said the opportunity surprised him after his June weight miss and loss to Ryoto Kimura.

Furumura described Collins as more than a strong, tireless pressure fighter. His film study highlighted well-timed kicks and high kicks threaded through punching exchanges. He is drilling ways to avoid those traps and land his own power at Asakura Dojo.

Furumura wants to take on the outsiders

In English paraphrase of the Japanese interview, Furumura believes he can stop Collins, then beat Kongnapa and become champion. He suspects his entertaining style helped secure this opportunity. He wants explosive finishes, but also results and public advocacy that raise KNOCK OUT’s standing in kickboxing against incoming talent from RISE and K-1.

Those are Furumura’s ambitions, not an announced title eliminator or a guaranteed next fight.

Asakura Dojo also posted a November 11 training update identifying Furumura as being in excellent condition and backing him to win by stoppage. That is his gym’s assessment, not an independent prediction of the result.

The stakes behind the November 15 fight

The promotion lists Collins against Furumura for November 15 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Their scheduled three-round contest is contracted at 63.5 kilograms under the RED banner, with three minutes per round. It is bout nine on the 11-fight card, before Kongnapa Weerasakreck faces Rintaro Yoshida and Minoru Philip Kimura meets Ryuji Takashio in the main event.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Japan time, with the first fight at 6:20 p.m. The official fight-order announcement lists U-NEXT coverage. Furumura’s interview therefore arrives ahead of an already scheduled contest, rather than announcing a newly signed matchup.

KNOCK OUT’s published records show why both men have something to repair. Furumura lost a unanimous decision to Ryoto Kimura on June 21, with all three judges scoring it 30-27. Before that, Taimu Hisai stopped him in the third round on October 12, 2025. His preceding victory was a third-round knockout of Pungluang on August 29, 2025.

Collins also lost his most recent fight listed by the promotion, dropping a unanimous decision to Kongnapa on September 5. The scores were 29-27, 30-27 and 30-27 for Kongnapa. The Queensland fighter’s official profile lists RISE world and several Muay Thai championships. Furumura is not describing an opponent whose credentials rest only on physical pressure.

The official profiles list both fighters as orthodox. Furumura, born in August 1999, is 174 centimeters tall; Collins, born in June 1995, is listed at 179 centimeters. That gives Collins a five-centimeter listed height advantage, though neither those measurements nor Furumura’s confidence establish how their exchanges will play out on Sunday.

A knockout incentive, not a promised purse

The promotion’s November 12 sponsor announcement adds a financial incentive to the finish Furumura is seeking. It lists a 300,000-yen knockout award for Collins-Furumura, sponsored by Mother Vegetable. Separate winner’s awards include a MAROOMS balance-ball chair and an Eau de Vie assortment. These are advertised awards, not a disclosure of either fighter’s contracted purse.

The RED rules permit elbows and knees from inside positioning while prohibiting attacks on a downed opponent and ground submissions. That distinguishes this matchup from the card’s UNLIMITED main event. For Furumura, the immediate task remains beating Collins within the scheduled stand-up contest; his championship ambitions go beyond what is currently booked.