Darius Fulghum Says Pacheco Chose Wrong Opponent Ahead Of Carson Fight

The next challenge to Diego Pacheco’s unbeaten record comes from an opponent who believes he was underestimated in the matchmaking. Darius Fulghum delivered that assessment in a written interview published by The Ring’s Manouk Akopyan on November 11, before their Saturday meeting in Carson, California.

He’s had plenty of opportunities to fight for a world title. They made a mistake picking me.

Fulghum said he did not know or care about Pacheco’s situation and promised an aggressive approach. He stressed respecting every assignment, rather than treating this contest as important only because of its profile.

His confidence also rests on accepting setbacks. Fulghum described adversity as part of a worthwhile journey and recalled committing himself to boxing at 18. He said defeating Pacheco would validate that decision for the younger, insecure version of himself. These were his ambitions and assessment, not an agreed championship opportunity or a prediction verified by the outcome.

The Belts Available In Carson

Pacheco’s WBC Silver super middleweight championship is among the prizes available on November 14. The council’s official preview calls this Fulghum’s first chance to contest one of its titles. A Silver championship is distinct from the WBC world belt; the contest does not make its winner the organization’s world champion.

The promoter also lists Pacheco’s WBO International belt at stake. Matchroom’s original announcement placed the bout at Dignity Health Sports Park as a main event in The Fight, its monthly series with TNT Sports and DAZN. American coverage is scheduled across TNT, truTV and DAZN, with DAZN carrying the show internationally.

A separate WBA notice on November 12 added a formal super middleweight title-eliminator designation. Its tactical preview contrasts Pacheco’s distance control and straight punches with Fulghum’s movement, compact defense and work at close range. Those are the association’s expectations before the contest, not descriptions of action that has already happened.

Two Routes To The Same Opportunity

Their records show different routes into this assignment: Pacheco is 26-0 with 19 knockouts, while Fulghum is 15-1-1 with 13 stoppages. The WBC records Pacheco’s progression from its USA championship, held from 2021 to 2025, to the Silver belt through a December 2025 decision over Kevin Lele. A successful defense against Immanuwel Aleem followed in July.

The Aleem stoppage came in the eleventh round and was Pacheco’s first outing under Buddy McGirt, according to Matchroom. The promoter also identifies an earlier Carson stoppage of Maciej Sulecki in August 2024. Fulghum arrives after a third-round victory over Yoanki Urrutia in San Jose, giving him a winning performance before this attempt to disrupt Pacheco’s progress.