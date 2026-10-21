Frank Warren Outlines Warm-Up Route If Fabio Wardley Returns

Frank Warren expects a warm-up bout, rather than an immediate title challenge, if Fabio Wardley resumes boxing. The promoter outlined that conditional route on the October 20 Toe2Toe podcast, while stressing that retirement would be the fighter’s decision.

Wardley’s manager Mike Ofo has separately backed another championship run. His statement prioritizes recovery and leaves that ambition dependent on what Wardley wants.

Rest comes before a comeback decision

Asked whether he would try to dissuade Wardley from retiring, Warren said:

No, I wouldn’t try and talk him out of it because he’s the guy taking the punches.

He opposed pressure to decide quickly, said he believed Wardley’s wife was expecting a baby and said anyone returning must pass medical checks. His confidence rested on Wardley’s punching power, citing Parker, Clarke and Huni, but he expressly stopped short of equating him with Lennox Lewis. When Logan questioned Wardley’s defense, Warren felt he had never recovered from the first heavy punch.

Those qualifications distinguish a possible rebuilding plan from a booked fight. No opponent, date or title opportunity was announced. Warren had previously discussed Wardley’s corner stoppage and Dubois’ preparation in a separate interview; this conversation supplied the warm-up proposal.

Warren regarded the absence of an amateur career as making Wardley’s rise particularly unusual, arguing that the achievement still deserved recognition.

Ofo puts the next step in Wardley’s hands

The manager’s assessment emphasized how far Wardley had already progressed and his willingness to accept demanding opponents. Ofo said he still believed another world championship was achievable if the boxer chose to pursue it. He did not present that expectation as a guarantee or suggest the latest defeat should be ignored.

Now is the time for him to enjoy a well-earned rest, to recover and consider his options.

That supportive position contrasts with Derek Chisora’s doubts about a return. These are assessments by people around the sport, not a retirement announcement from Wardley himself.

In his complete immediate ringside interview, Wardley accepted responsibility for failing to execute his plan and declined to blame his team. He rejected the suggestion that the turnaround from their first meeting explained the loss, credited Dubois’ work and described the difference between a prolonged contest and this quicker ending. He also thanked the crowd and both teams.

He said the team would regroup and that he wanted to come back stronger, pointing to Dubois’ own recovery from defeats. The October 17 rematch ended at 2:21 of round two when Wardley’s corner withdrew him at The O2 in London, leaving Dubois the WBO heavyweight champion.