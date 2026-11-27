Elvin Brito wants to change how he wins when he faces Howard Davis on December 11. In a November 26 written interview with BKFC, the former welterweight champion expressed regret over fights he allowed to reach the judges and said he has been addressing the habits that prevented more decisive performances.

“I have a lot of respect for my opponent, but I’m coming to bring it, and I’m coming to get the knockout.”

He is preparing for either a quick ending or a contest that extends deep into the fifth round. Beyond this assignment, he sees appealing matches still available in BKFC and wants to demonstrate that he remains competitive.

Brito’s counter-striking background frames his adjustment

That emphasis contrasts with the approach described in his official athlete biography. BKFC characterizes the Puerto Rican veteran as a counter-striker who uses speed and technique, often studying an opponent for a round or two before trying to outpoint and damage him. His stated adjustment concerns his own decision-making, not a change of opponent or an announcement of a new training camp.

Brito entered the organization at BKFC 3 in October 2018. His title breakthrough came against Kaleb Harris in January 2022, when a split decision earned him the inaugural welterweight championship. The rematch followed their earlier meeting in July 2020, another entry in his promotional record.

His current schedule lists Ramiro Figueroa in Denver on April 17 as his latest appearance. Davis also has Figueroa in his recent record, from a December 2025 meeting in Hollywood. That common opponent is part of their respective paths to this match, rather than evidence of how the December contest will unfold.

BKFC’s promotional archive above revisits Davis against James Brown. Brito’s remarks in this story come from the separate, newly published written interview.

Davis returns to a Hollywood card led by Henry and Collard

The previously announced Davis–Brito pairing brings together two different physical profiles. BKFC lists Brito at 5-foot-8 with a 70-inch reach; Davis is listed at 6-foot-2 with a 77-inch reach. Davis’s biography identifies a boxing specialist who has competed at featherweight and lightweight since making his promotional debut at BKFC 22 in November 2021. The promotion also emphasizes his ability to retain punching power beyond the opening round, rather than describing him as a threat only early in a fight.

BKFC 97 takes place at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Bryce Henry meets Clay Collard in the main event, and Gorjan Slaveski faces Joe Elmore in the co-main event. The supporting lineup also includes Jessica Eye against Desiree Yanez and Murat Kazgan against Israel Rodriguez.