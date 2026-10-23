Eddie Hearn Backs Mayweather Against Garcia, Says He Understands Fight Is On

Eddie Hearn would welcome Floyd Mayweather returning against Ryan Garcia, and he is picking the former champion to win. Speaking in an October 22 media scrum, the Matchroom promoter said his understanding was that the proposed fight would happen.

His enthusiasm came with a distinction: a challenge to an active world champion interests him in a way Mayweather’s exhibition appearances do not. Hearn regarded taking that competitive risk as a demonstration of greatness, rather than simply another payday.

“If he wants to come back and fight Ryan Garcia, I’m all for it because that’s a real fight.”

The remarks are Hearn’s assessment, not an announcement of a signed contract, approved title defense, date or venue.

Garcia’s proposal involves the championship he retained against Benn

The discussion follows Garcia’s October 21 claim that he and Mayweather had agreed to meet. Garcia specified 147 pounds and his WBC welterweight championship. He also published an image appearing to show a video call with Mayweather; it did not provide audio confirming the other man’s position.

The WBC’s own account of Garcia’s current championship run identifies his second-round stoppage of Conor Benn on September 12 as his first successful defense. That fight took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he had previously won the belt by unanimous decision against Mario Barrios.

The organization named Garcia its October Boxer of the Month following the Benn victory. Its report recorded his professional mark at 26-2 with 21 knockouts, and described him taking control with quick combinations before the decisive second-round attack.

Mayweather’s 50th professional victory came against Conor McGregor in August 2017. The referee stopped their contest in the tenth round. That final professional appearance, rather than his subsequent exhibitions, is the competitive record Garcia would be challenging if the proposed comeback becomes a sanctioned contest.

The Lopez alternative has a separate mandatory obligation

A potential Mayweather contest also sits alongside the previously reported Garcia–Teofimo Lopez negotiations. Those discussions do not erase the WBA’s written order for Lopez to face Jack Catterall. The organization set that obligation after Lopez defeated Rolando Romero by majority decision on August 22.

Its September 22 notice allowed 30 days for negotiations, ending at the close of business Eastern Time on October 22. If the sides failed to agree, or one withdrew, the championship committee could seek approval for a purse bid. The notice did not make a missed deadline an automatic title vacancy.

That distinction matters when assessing competing opponent discussions: a promoter’s expectation, a boxer’s claimed agreement and a sanctioning body’s written championship obligation are different kinds of evidence. None of the new Mayweather remarks establishes that the WBA has canceled Catterall’s opportunity.