Eddie Hearn Says He Feels Sorry For Dana White After Volkov Exchange

Eddie Hearn says he now feels sorry for Dana White, criticizing the UFC boss’s response to public scrutiny after Alexander Volkov’s press-conference appearance. The Matchroom chairman spoke in an iFL TV interview published Thursday.

Hearn argued that boxing exposes promoters to tougher questioning and less control than White enjoys in MMA. He portrayed White as increasingly frustrated by criticism, although that is his interpretation of a rival’s behavior, not an established account of White’s health.

“I’ve almost got to the point where I feel sorry for him now.”

He also questioned Zuffa Boxing’s event output, criticized its British shows and cited Shakur Stevenson’s departure. His suggestion that the venture might be finished was a prediction, not a closure announcement. Despite those attacks, he acknowledged the UFC’s achievements.

He had expected stronger competition and accused White of dismissing critics instead of accepting setbacks. Hearn argued that boxing promoters must withstand criticism and keep working through difficult periods.

The Volkov exchange had an important qualification

The discussion followed Volkov’s appearance among the questioners at the UFC 333 press conference. Rather than announcing a fight, the heavyweight was asking how to earn a championship opportunity. He began by jokingly presenting himself as a newcomer and seeking advice from Alexander Volkanovski.

White asked about his experience and age. When Volkanovski approached, White explained that the champion thought he had not recognized the Russian and was trying to help. That explanation matters: the exchange does not, on its own, establish that White did not know who Volkov was.

The practical answer to the title question was a referral to matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. There was no championship booking or guarantee attached to it. Volkov’s immediate assignment remains Rizvan Kuniev at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24.

That sporting issue is distinct from the promotional criticism. Volkov has discussed his preparation for Kuniev, including their previous training connection and the challenge of facing a durable opponent who advances toward clinches and takedowns. His campaign for a title chance does not remove the fight already in front of him.

A separate dispute over boxing responsibilities

Hearn and White also have an unresolved public disagreement over production of Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua. In an earlier interview, Hearn said Sela had confirmed restrictions on White’s involvement and identified an existing production contract with Whisper. He did not publish the correspondence or show the agreement.

White has maintained that he is producing and promoting the event. Those competing accounts should not be mistaken for an agreed contractual clarification. Hearn’s latest criticism arrives against that business dispute, rather than as a neutral assessment from someone outside the competition between their boxing operations.