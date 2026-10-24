Doug Coltrane Calls For Jack Cullen Title Fight On U.S. Soil After Clearwater Win

Doug Coltrane wants a shot at Jack Cullen’s BKFC middleweight championship, with one preference: bring the champion to the United States.

The request followed Friday’s win over Tony Murphy at OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida. BKFC’s official report records a knockout at 0:53 of round two, moving Coltrane to 5-2 and handing Murphy his first promotional defeat. The Clearwater fighter is now 3-1.

In its written account of his post-fight remarks, the promotion recorded Coltrane’s appeal:

“Let me get the title shot! I’m knocking people out with both hands!”

Coltrane asks for a different kind of away assignment

In BKFC’s October 24 backstage interview, he declined the prospect of traveling across the Atlantic. After repeated away appearances and hostile crowds, he asked David Feldman to arrange an American fight, without specifying a venue.

THE KNOCKOUT WAS THE SHORT VERSION 😮‍💨🎤Doug Coltrane had a little more to say after closing the show in Round 2! 💥#BKFCCLEARWATER | LIVE NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/IvZvoMY5T7 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 24, 2026

He said he abandoned his plan to establish contact in the first round. His corner urged him to settle down, and he believed Murphy’s reaction changed after he followed that advice.

The matchup had paired an experienced former title challenger with an unbeaten opponent. At the official Clearwater weigh-in, Coltrane registered 174.8 pounds and Murphy weighed 175.8. All but one of the winner’s five BKFC victories have now ended inside the distance.

The belt has changed hands since his first challenge

Cullen is 3-0 in BKFC and took the world middleweight championship from David Mundell at BKFC 94 in Manchester on September 26. That contest required a sudden-death sixth round after the first five failed to produce a winner. Two judges ultimately favored Cullen, ending Mundell’s reign and giving the British fighter a championship in his third promotional appearance.

There is another contender in that conversation. John Garbarino entered the ring after Cullen’s September title win to make his own challenge. The new champion’s response at that time emphasized the financial terms rather than a refusal to travel:

“Show me where the money is and I’ll (expletive) go anywhere!”

Coltrane has already faced the previous champion. He challenged Mundell at BKFC 53 in Orlando in November 2023, a meeting listed in both men’s official histories. Mundell won that encounter. A future title opportunity would therefore put Coltrane opposite a different holder, rather than constitute an immediate rematch of his earlier championship attempt.

Friday’s card also produced Ryan Reber’s decision win over Justin Street and Michael Larrimore’s second-round stoppage of Nate Morrow. Those were bantamweight contests, separate from the 175-pound championship Coltrane is pursuing.

He planned to return home for his youth team’s game. No title agreement was announced.