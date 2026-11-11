Devin Haney Questions Liam Paro’s Resume At San Francisco Conference

Devin Haney questioned the quality of Liam Paro’s previous opposition at their November 10 launch conference in San Francisco. The WBO welterweight champion said he intended to demonstrate a difference in ability when they meet, rather than treating their shared training history as an indication of the outcome.

Haney described a lengthy layoff after unsuccessful attempts to arrange other contests. Top Rank’s written conference report records him saying:

“I’m levels above those guys that he’s been in the ring with, that he’s beaten, that he’s lost to.”

Paro respected Haney’s accomplishments but said four years had passed since their sparring and pointed to his own development since. He welcomed the underdog role. His prediction of another upset included a conditional willingness to pursue a stoppage if an opening appeared, not a guarantee of a knockout.

The Championship Experience Behind The Argument

Their championship paths help explain the disagreement. Paro won his first world championship by outpointing Subriel Matias in Puerto Rico in June 2024, then lost that super-lightweight belt to Richardson Hitchins by split decision that December. Those are the winning and losing experiences behind the Australian’s assertion that he has since faced elite opposition. Haney’s dismissal is his assessment, not an official comparison of their abilities.

No Limit Boxing’s finalized event record identifies the next step in Paro’s championship progression: he defeated Lewis Crocker for the IBF welterweight title at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane on June 24, 2026. Crocker entered the defense unbeaten and left with his first professional loss. That result brought a belt at a higher weight, after his earlier reign at 140 pounds. The December challenge is therefore between current champions, not a titleholder and a prospect relying only on gym experience.

Haney’s own welterweight championship came against Brian Norman Jr. in Riyadh in November 2025. The WBO’s official account records a second-round knockdown and a unanimous decision, with scores of 114-113, 116-111 and 117-110. The governing body describes a left-hook and right-cross sequence producing the knockdown. That was the performance that made him a champion in a third division, and the earlier Norman contest he invoked when promising to establish his level against Paro.

A Familiar Arena, With Two Belts At Stake

Both men have also boxed at the venue before. In December 2023, Haney defeated Regis Prograis there to become a two-division champion, while Paro stopped Montana Love on the same show. Returning as the opposing headliner changes the Australian’s place on the bill. The December 19 booking puts the WBO and IBF belts together, but does not offer every major welterweight championship.

The event marked their first promotional face-to-face. Tuesday’s release adds a ticket-sale date: November 13 at noon Pacific. It does not name the remaining two pay-per-view bouts.

DAZN’s pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific. Brian Norman Jr. faces Abel Ramos in the ten-round welterweight co-feature. Top Rank and Devin Haney Promotions stage the event with No Limit Boxing and TGB Promotions. The earlier Paro interview addressed his prospective payday; the new conference remarks concern how each champion expects the fight to unfold.