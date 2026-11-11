Darius Fulghum Puts His Own Standards Ahead Of Pacheco Recognition

Darius Fulghum is measuring the Diego Pacheco fight against his own standards rather than the reception he expects from boxing followers. In a written interview published by World Boxing News on November 11, he described a change in what motivates him before Saturday’s meeting.

When I beat Pacheco I still won’t get credit. They will just discredit him.

Fulghum told reporter Phil Jay that he had sought validation when younger but no longer needed it. He said family and friends understood his reasons for competing, and that he could not determine how others interpreted his work.

He expressed confidence in his skills without dwelling on Pacheco’s reputation. Asked which champion he wanted and how soon a title chance might arrive, he declined to look beyond November 14. He lost to Bektemir Melikuziev in May 2025 and drew with David Stevens before his latest victory.

The current Matchroom card lists Pacheco at 26-0 with 19 knockouts, against Fulghum’s 15-1-1 with 13 stoppages. Their super middleweight contest headlines the November 14 show in Carson, California.

Darius Fulghum believes even beating unbeaten Diego Pacheco on November 14 won't earn him the recognition he deserves. Speaking exclusively to World Boxing News, Fulghum said: "When I beat Pacheco I still won’t get credit. They will just discredit him. I just want to do my… pic.twitter.com/uUjypcVrhw — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) November 11, 2026

Pacheco’s Local Run Presents A Different Test

The venue is Dignity Health Sports Park, where Pacheco stopped Immanuwel Aleem in the eleventh round earlier this year. Matchroom identified that outing as his first with trainer Buddy McGirt. He also stopped Maciej Sulecki at the same venue in August 2024, giving the unbeaten contender successful experience in this setting.

In the original fight announcement, Pacheco welcomed another Los Angeles-area appearance and described Fulghum as a talented, hungry opponent. He said he was preparing for the strongest version of the challenger while trying to advance toward a world championship. Those were his stated ambitions, not a title guarantee.

Matchroom says Pacheco’s WBO International and WBC Silver belts are at stake. The event forms part of TNT Sports and DAZN’s monthly series, The Fight: U.S. coverage is shared by TNT, truTV and DAZN, with worldwide coverage on DAZN. Fulghum returned to the win column by stopping Yoanki Urrutia in San Jose in May.

A World-Title Route Still Has Obligations

The WBA’s separate super middleweight process illustrates why a victory does not itself deliver an immediate championship appointment. Its October resolution permitted Jaime Munguia’s voluntary defense against Nikita Zon while preserving Bektemir Melikuziev’s mandatory status. Negotiations with Melikuziev were to begin after that bout, with the retained or incoming champion bound by the mandatory obligation. The decision did not designate the Pacheco-Fulghum winner as next challenger.

Saturday’s chief support is a different kind of title contest: Anthony Olascuaga defends his WBO flyweight world championship against unbeaten Colombian Yuberjen Martinez. Matchroom identifies it as Olascuaga’s sixth defense, on the same Carson bill rather than a championship attached to Fulghum’s main event.